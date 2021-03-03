 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 22:52  |  481   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announced that, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate 2,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.75 per common share for a period of five years. The stock options will vest over a 12 month period, with 50% of the options vesting on the 6th month anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 50% on the 12 month anniversary date. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

On behalf of Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T:+1.844.515.2646

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and the Company’s beliefs about the future of crypto are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or “believe” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Daily Revenue Grew 54% Month over Month in February 2021(5) 
25.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets, Palantir, Baidu: Krypto und Big Data – in Zukunft investieren!
23.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
23.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market in the United States
22.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 300 BTC
16.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netki Partner to Integrate Global Travel Rule Solution
09.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. to Reinvest Free Cash Flows From Operations into Bitcoin
06.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
05.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
6
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Daily Revenue Grew 54% Month over Month in Fe
04.03.21
366
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?