 

Halliburton 2021 First Quarter Conference Call

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

The Company will issue a press release regarding the first quarter 2021 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 358-9181 within North America or +1 (478) 219-0188 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until April 28, 2021. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 9429544.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



