 

Ouster Signs Over 20 Strategic Customer Agreements in 8 Months

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed over 20 multi-year strategic customer agreements (SCAs) across its key market verticals since August 2020, representing a potential for over $325 million in revenue opportunity through 2025.

"We believe the number and variety of SCAs we’ve entered in the last several months is a testament to the benefits of our technology and the broad diversification of our customer base across multiple industry verticals. The sales opportunity these contracts represent speaks for itself, as does our customers' willingness to deepen ties with Ouster as their projects move to the next stage,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

Of the SCAs signed in the last 8 months, over half have been signed in 2021. These SCAs establish a multi-year purchase and supply framework for Ouster and the customer and include details about the customer programs and applications where the Ouster products will be used. They also include multi-year non-binding customer forecasts giving Ouster visibility on the customer's long-term purchasing requirements, mutually agreed upon pricing for specific Ouster products over the duration of the agreement, and in some cases include multi-year binding purchasing commitments. For customers that provided less than a five year forecast, no additional revenue opportunity beyond the term of the customer’s forecast has been included.

“We’re encouraged by the increased demand for Ouster’s sensors since we announced our proposed business combination in the fourth quarter,” said Ouster CFO Anna Brunelle. “The TAM for our digital lidar extends far beyond the automotive sector, and our new customer agreements that have product applications across each of our four markets: industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive, are proof of our diversified market fit.”

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”. CLA has scheduled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for March 9, 2021 to approve the proposed business combination. The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by CLA’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the extraordinary general meeting.

