 

Corporate Office Properties Prices $600 Million of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.03.2021, 23:05  |  101   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (“COPLP” or the “Operating Partnership”), priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of $600 million of 2.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”). The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the Operating Partnership’s obligations under the 2031 Notes. The Offering is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Capital One Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Additionally, M&T Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the purchase of any and all of the Operating Partnership’s 3.600% Senior Notes due 2023, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “2023 Notes”), and any and all of the Operating Partnership’s 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “2024 Notes”), pursuant to tender offers being announced separately today, by redemption or otherwise. The balance of net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying down amounts outstanding on the Operating Partnership’s revolving credit facility and other debt repurchases.

The 2031 Notes will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. A written prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Attn: WFS Customer Service, by calling 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by calling 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling 1-800-831-9146, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com. You may also get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporate Office Properties Prices $600 Million of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2031 Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (“COPLP” or the “Operating Partnership”), priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Clean Energy and Total Sign Joint Venture to Develop Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
COPT Launches Tender Offer for Senior Notes due 2024
03.03.21
COPT Launches Tender Offer for Senior Notes due 2023
22.02.21
COPT Publishes 2020 ESG Report
18.02.21
COPT Declares 93rd Consecutive Common Dividend
04.02.21
COPT Establishes Full Year and 1Q 2021 Guidance
04.02.21
COPT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results