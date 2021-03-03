Corporate Office Properties Prices $600 Million of 2.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Capital One Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Additionally, M&T Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (“COPLP” or the “Operating Partnership”), priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of $600 million of 2.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”). The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the Operating Partnership’s obligations under the 2031 Notes. The Offering is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the purchase of any and all of the Operating Partnership’s 3.600% Senior Notes due 2023, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “2023 Notes”), and any and all of the Operating Partnership’s 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company (the “2024 Notes”), pursuant to tender offers being announced separately today, by redemption or otherwise. The balance of net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying down amounts outstanding on the Operating Partnership’s revolving credit facility and other debt repurchases.

The 2031 Notes will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. A written prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Attn: WFS Customer Service, by calling 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by calling 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling 1-800-831-9146, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com. You may also get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.