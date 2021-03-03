Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Pricing of Its $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

Omega intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to repay its British Pounds Sterling denominated borrowings under its credit facilities and (ii) to fund the purchase price for its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash a portion of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2023 and the payment of accrued interest and related fees, premiums and expenses in connection therewith. Omega intends to use any remaining net proceeds, including in the event that it does not achieve full participation in the tender offer, to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisition or investment opportunities.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (“Omega”) today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”). The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on March 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The 2033 Notes are guaranteed by Omega’s subsidiary, OHI Healthcare Properties Limited Partnership, and will be guaranteed by Omega’s existing and future subsidiaries that guarantee unsecured indebtedness for money borrowed of Omega in a principal amount at least equal to $50 million.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as active joint book-running managers for the offering of the 2033 Notes.

The 2033 Notes will mature on April 15, 2033, have an issue price to the public of 99.304% and feature a fixed-rate coupon of 3.250% per annum, payable semiannually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning October 15, 2021.

The offering is being conducted by means of a prospectus supplement filed as part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-228321) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes can be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322; Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., 1301 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, or by calling (866) 807-6030; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or by calling (800) 645-3751. Potential investors should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement and the other documents that Omega has filed with the SEC in connection with the offering of the Notes. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.