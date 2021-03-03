COPT Launches Tender Offer for Senior Notes due 2024
Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the “Issuer”), has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of the Issuer’s 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP No. 22003B AH9, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated the date hereof (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “Offer Documents.”
Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.
|
Title of
|
CUSIP
|
Principal
|
U.S. Treasury
|
Bloomberg
|
Fixed Spread
|
5.250% Senior
|
22003B AH9
|
$250,000,000
|
0.125% U.S.
|
FIT5
|
40 bps
Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time (as defined below) in order to be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below). In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the Notes. The Issuer expects the Settlement Date to occur on March 11, 2021. Notes tendered by Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase will be purchased on the third business day after the Expiration Time, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.
|
