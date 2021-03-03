 

Ecofin’s Social Impact Team Aims to Further Enhance TSIFX Shareholder Experiences

Ecofin, today announced it has executed on several measures aimed at enhancing shareholder experiences and attracting new investors into its interval fund, Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX). Actions taken include:

  • Adviser voluntarily lowering the annual management fee by 50 basis points in the second quarter of 2021. The fee discount will be evaluated at the end of the quarter and a decision made on whether or not the discount will remain in place.
  • The build out of an investor portal in which clients may submit their provisional repurchase indications.
  • Addition of modest leverage to the fund; aimed at creating more liquidity for investors and potentially enhancing current shareholder returns.

“TSIFX seeks to provide a high level of tax-advantaged income, without taking inordinate credit or duration risk, by directly originating and structuring the investments in the form of bonds. The tradeoff is that the bonds are relatively illiquid, but in our view, an interval fund is the optimal vehicle for these assets,” said Dave Sifford, Managing Director of the Social Impact team. “In addition to institutionalizing the repurchase process, our intentions in making these enhancements are to boost the yield and return for existing shareholders while attracting new investors and continuing to make a positive impact on society and the environment.”

The investor portal to submit repurchase indications is located here: https://intervalfunds.ecofininvest.com/indication-of-interest/

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.

