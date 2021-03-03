Ecofin’s Social Impact Team Aims to Further Enhance TSIFX Shareholder Experiences

Ecofin, today announced it has executed on several measures aimed at enhancing shareholder experiences and attracting new investors into its interval fund, Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX). Actions taken include:

Adviser voluntarily lowering the annual management fee by 50 basis points in the second quarter of 2021. The fee discount will be evaluated at the end of the quarter and a decision made on whether or not the discount will remain in place.

The build out of an investor portal in which clients may submit their provisional repurchase indications.

Addition of modest leverage to the fund; aimed at creating more liquidity for investors and potentially enhancing current shareholder returns.

“TSIFX seeks to provide a high level of tax-advantaged income, without taking inordinate credit or duration risk, by directly originating and structuring the investments in the form of bonds. The tradeoff is that the bonds are relatively illiquid, but in our view, an interval fund is the optimal vehicle for these assets,” said Dave Sifford, Managing Director of the Social Impact team. “In addition to institutionalizing the repurchase process, our intentions in making these enhancements are to boost the yield and return for existing shareholders while attracting new investors and continuing to make a positive impact on society and the environment.”