Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1044 Per Share

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1044 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021 (ex-dividend on March 12, 2021). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on March 19, 2021.



The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.