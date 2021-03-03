 

Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Resignation of Director

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V: LBL) (OTCBB: LBLTF) (“Lattice Biologics” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Donald McInnes has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, so that he can focus his efforts on other professional commitments.

Guy Cook, CEO of the Company, commented: “On behalf of everyone at Lattice, we would like to thank Donald for his contributions. Mr. McInnes has been a valued director since the inception of the public Company in 2016.”

About Lattice Biologics Ltd.:

Lattice Biologics is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol: LBL.

Lattice Biologics develops and manufactures biologic products to domestic and international markets. The Company’s products are used in a variety of surgical applications.

Lattice Biologics maintains its headquarters, laboratory and manufacturing facilities in Belgrade, Montana .The facility includes ISO Class 1000 and ISO Class 100 clean rooms, and specialized equipment capable of crafting traditional allografts and precision specialty allografts for various clinical applications. The Lattice Biologics team includes highly trained tissue bank specialists, surgical technicians, certified sterile processing and distribution technicians, and CNC operators who maintain the highest standards of aseptic technique throughout each step of the manufacturing process. From donor acceptance to the final packaging and distribution of finished allografts, Lattice is committed to maintaining the highest standards of allograft quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Lattice Biologics maintains all necessary licensures to process and sell its tissue engineered products within the U.S. and internationally.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of Canadian securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “planned”, “potential”, “future”, “expected”, “could”, “possible”, “goal”, “intends”, “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: information pertaining to the Company’s strategy, plans, or future financial performance, such as statements with respect to the Transaction, and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lattice to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date such statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The factors and assumptions that could prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that market prices will be consistent with expectations, the continued availability of capital and financing, and that general economic, market and business conditions will be consistent with expectations. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

United States Advisory: The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

