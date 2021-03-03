Clipper Realty Inc. Announces 2020 Distribution Income Tax Treatment

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 distributions to holders of its common stock.

Payment Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Return of Capital

3/24/2020 3/31/2020 $0.0950 $0.0950

5/22/2020 5/29/2020 $0.0950 $0.0950

8/21/2020 8/28/2020 $0.0950 $0.0950

11/20/2020 11/27/2020 $0.0950 $0.0950

$0.3800 $0.3800

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2020 distributions.

About Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

