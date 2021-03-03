Dundee Precious Metals Provides Update to Tsumeb Operations

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company”) today announced an update to the planned Ausmelt furnace maintenance at the Company’s Tsumeb smelter in Namibia. The shutdown commenced as scheduled during the first quarter, although slightly ahead of plan following a decision to bring the timeline forward to ensure a safe and orderly maintenance process.



Originally planned for 30 days, the shutdown is now expected to extend for up to 40 days, with a return to full operations targeted for the end of March. The revised timeline reflects COVID-19 related safety protocols and travel restrictions, as well as a decision to increase the scope of the maintenance work after encountering water in the furnace during the course of the maintenance work. All necessary materials and contractors for the maintenance are now on site.