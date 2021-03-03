 

Vontier Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $1.6 Billion of Senior Notes

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT), announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.800% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”), $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.400% senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes”), and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes”) (collectively, the “Notes”). The Notes will be Vontier’s senior unsecured obligations and will be guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Vontier expects the net proceeds of the offering to be approximately $1.59 billion, after deducting commissions and before offering expenses payable by Vontier. Vontier intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay certain of its existing indebtedness, including the repayment in full of its two-year term loan and $400 million of its three-year term loan. It expects to use the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, or strategic transactions.

The issuance of the Notes and the guarantees has not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or under any U.S. state securities laws or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

