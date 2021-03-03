 

Namaste Technologies Announces Appointment of New CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.03.2021, 23:41  |  111   |   |   

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Slava Klems, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 3, 2021. Ms. Klems has been the Interim CFO as of October 31, 2020.

“I would like to congratulate Ms. Klems on her well deserved appointment,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “Ms. Klems has an impressive background in corporate finance with experience in technology and platform integration and has shown an incredible business acumen since joining the Company. Since Ms. Klems tenure, much work has been done to automate many new areas in accounting including our accounts payable cycle, streamlining the payment processing system directly to our bank accounts and managing our monthly budgeting analysis by integrating the company’s budgets directly into the accounting system. I look forward to continue working with Ms. Klems as we seek to drive Namaste forward.”

About Slava Klems

Ms. Klems is an accomplished finance executive with over 10 years experience in senior finance management positions at AIMIA Inc. (Aeroplan) and Dominion Citrus Income Fund, plus experience across diverse industries including retail, distribution, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and automotive sectors. She joined Namaste in July 2020 and has proven herself as a driven and hardworking professional with a proven record in change management, process optimization and improved operational efficiencies. Ms. Klems has also successfully completed multiple ERP software implementation projects, including PeopleSoft and Workday to integrate Operations and Finance functions driving sustainable operational effectiveness. Ms. Klems holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University and earned her Chartered Accountant designation with KPMG.

Corporate Update – Engagement of Stonebridge Partners LLC

The Company announced it has engaged the services of Stonebridge Partners LLC (Technical420) to provide investor relations activities (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange policy). Stonebridge Partners, LLC has been engaged in a three-month contract to enhance investor relations efforts and provides content marketing services for a monthly fee of $6,000 USD. Further information may be found at: https://technical420.com/

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

For more information please contact:
Namaste Technologies Inc.
Meni Morim, CEO
Edward Miller, VP Investor Relations
Ph: 647-362-0390
Email: ir@namastetechnologies.com

Source: Namaste Technologies Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Namaste Technologies Announces Appointment of New CFO TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Namaste Technologies Announces CannMart.com is LIVE in the USA
22.02.21
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs National Supply Agreement with HEXO
12.02.21
Namaste Technologies Announces Receipt of Health Canada Processing Licence by CannMart Labs
11.02.21
Namaste Technologies Announces Expansion of Product Range to Canadian Medical Customers at CannMart.com with the Addition of Leading Licensed Producers Including Auxly and TGOD
10.02.21
Namaste Technologies Advances USA Expansion Plans with TSX Exchange Approval to Proceed

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
257
Namaste Technologies - Größter Online Händler startet jetzt richtig durch!