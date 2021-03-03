 

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2020 Year End Results and Eligible Cash Dividend

globenewswire
KING CITY, Ontario, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX: TWC)

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)
 Three months ended Year ended
December 31,
2020
 December 31,
2019
 December 31,
2020
 December 31,
2019
Net earnings 8,359  4,859  971  4,904 
Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.33  0.18  0.04  0.18 

Operating Data

  Three months ended Year ended
  December 31,
2020
 December 31,
2019
 December 31,
2020
 December 31,
2019
ClubLink
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members     14,705  14,193 
Championship rounds – Canada 232,000  115,000  1,223,000  1,069,000 
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada     39.5  41.5 
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada     1.0  1.0 
Championship rounds – U.S. 58,000  77,000  249,000  331,000 
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.     8.0  11.0 

The following is a breakdown of net operating income by segment.

    Year Ended Year Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
       
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 46,213   $ 31,267  
US golf club operations      
(2020 - US $449,000; 2019 - US $695,000)     567     931  
Corporate operations     (2,869 )   (3,212 )
       
Net operating income (1)   $ 43,911   $ 28,986  

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

    Year Ended Year Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
       
Operating revenue   $ 127,216   $ 163,641  
Direct operating expenses (1)     83,305     134,655  
       
Net operating income (1)     43,911     28,986  
       
Amortization of membership fees     4,585     5,146  
       
Depreciation and amortization     (19,249 )   (20,119 )
       
Interest, net and investment income     (3,609 )   (4,923 )
       
Other items     (21,458 )   (1,644 )
       
Impairment expense     -     (352 )
       
Income taxes     (3,209 )   (2,190 )
       
       
Net earnings   $ 971   $ 4,904  
       
       

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

    Year Ended
 		Year Ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31, 2020
 		December 31, 2019
           
Cost of sales   $ 11,236   $ 22,414  
           
Labour and employee benefits   39,358   70,475  
           
Utilities   7,049   8,118  
           
Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,906   5,454  
           
Property taxes   3,401   3,450  
           
Repairs and maintenance   3,184   4,241  
           
Insurance   2,970   2,724  
           
Fertilizers and pest control products   1,911   2,378  
           
Fuel and oil   908   1,357  
           
Other operating expenses   9,382   14,044  
           
Direct Operating Expenses (1)   $ 83,305   $ 134,655  

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures on page following

2020 Consolidated Highlights

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company closed all golf clubs in mid-March in order to adhere to government restrictions that involve social gatherings and ensure the health and wellbeing of members and staff alike. This has and will continue to impact revenue streams such as corporate events, banquets, weddings and food and beverage. As government closure orders were lifted, Ontario courses were re-opened on May 16th, 2020 and Quebec courses were re-opened on May 20th, 2020, but social distancing requirements continue to prohibit certain revenue streams such as corporate events, banquets, weddings, meetings and other large gatherings. All Florida courses were re-opened by May 2nd. The Company will continue to adhere to guidance provided by governments and regulatory authorities.

Due to overwhelming demand for golf amongst the Company’s members and customers, golf revenue increased 36.7% to $33,241,000 in 2020 from $24,312,000 in 2019 for the Canadian golf operations.

Consolidated operating revenue decreased 22.3% to $127,216,000 in 2020 from $163,641,000 in 2019 due to the decline in revenue from the impact of COVID-19. This decline is due to streams of revenue that have been lost due to regulations surrounding COVID-19. Group business has been minimal, including corporate events, weddings, banquets or resort stays, as social distancing measures remain in place.

Direct operating expenses decreased 38.1% to $83,305,000 in 2020 from $134,655,000 in 2019 due to the fact that certain revenue streams were reduced which all had costs associated with them. Certain cost saving measures have been enacted in order to help offset the revenue declines. Expenses also significantly declined during the spring of 2020 when the Company was not allowed to operate. Labour and employee benefits for the Canadian golf operations have decreased 48.4% to $30,340,000 in 2020 from $58,944,000 in 2019 as a result of these changes and the recording of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $46,213,000 in 2020 from income of $31,267,000 in 2019 despite the impact of COVID-19 on streams of revenue relating to group business.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 26.7% to an expense of $3,609,000 in 2020 from $4,923,000 in 2019 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in investment income from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

(thousands of Canadian dollars)     2020   2019
       
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment $ 1,416   $ 525  
Insurance proceeds     -     2,141  
Foreign exchange gain (loss)     1,256     (6,944 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities   (7,311 )   2,426  
Loss on sale of common shares in Carnival plc   (16,240 )   -  
Equity income from investments in joint ventures   115     1,135  
Other     (694 )   (927 )
       
Other items   $ (21,458 ) $ (1,644 )

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2988 at December 31, 2019 to 1.2732 at December 31, 2020. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $1,256,000 in 2020 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

On July 13, 2020, ClubLink sold Club de Golf Val des Lacs for proceeds of $1,750,000, including a vendor take-back mortgage of $300,000. Net proceeds totalled $1,680,000 and ClubLink recorded a gain of $835,000 on the sale.

Net earnings decreased to $971,000 in 2020 from $4,904,000 in 2019 due to the loss on the sale of Carnival shares. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 4 cents per share in 2020, compared to 18 cents in 2019.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Cash Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 2 cents per common share to be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as at March 15, 2021.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 48.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 37 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Managements discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca




Disclaimer

