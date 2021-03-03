 

Owens & Minor Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes due 2029

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its private offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on March 10, 2021. The closing of the Offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary and market conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at the rate of 4.500% per year. The Notes will mature on March 31, 2029. The Notes were offered at a price of 100% of their principal amount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering, together with expected borrowings under a new revolving credit facility and its amended and upsized receivables securitization facility, to fund the repurchase or repayment in full of the following outstanding debt, and to pay related fees, costs, and expenses in connection therewith: (i) outstanding borrowings under its Term B Loan (the “Term B Loan”) provided under that certain Credit Agreement dated as of July 27, 2017 (as amended, modified, extended, restated, replaced, or supplemented from time to time) among the Company, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A. and a syndicate of financial institutions, including Citibank, N.A (“Existing Credit Agreement”) and (ii) outstanding borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility (the “Existing Revolving Credit Facility”) provided under the Existing Credit Agreement.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the benefit of U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws. Accordingly, the Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, or outside the United States to non-“U.S. persons” in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

