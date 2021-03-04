Elastic Announces Web Crawler for Elastic App Search and Support for Box in Elastic Workplace Search

The new web crawler for Elastic App Search offers a fast and powerful way for users to ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and make that content easily searchable in their App Search engines. The schema is inferred upon ingestion and can be updated in near real time with one click — all without having to write code or access the underlying datastore. The introduction of the web crawler for App Search is an important milestone in simplifying Elastic deployments and enabling new use cases for enterprise customers.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , recently announced new capabilities and updates across the Elastic Enterprise Search solution. Expanded capabilities include the beta release of the Elastic App Search web crawler, support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search, and document-level permissions for Atlassian Jira Cloud and Confluence Cloud.

Elastic Enterprise Search now offers support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search, enabling teams to easily access important files. The prebuilt connector includes document-level permissions to limit user access to sensitive or private content. The addition of Box deepens an already robust portfolio of content sources available in Workplace Search, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow and Sharepoint.

Elastic Workplace Search introduces document-level permissions for Atlassian Jira Cloud and Confluence Cloud, extending granular access controls and improving relevance and security for the source applications. The same permissions set in Jira and Confluence are synchronized by Workplace Search for more relevant, secure and personalized search experiences.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.11.

