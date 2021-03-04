Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Expects Strong Growth in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $158.1 million or 13.3 percent of net sales, an improvement of 40 basis points from the same pro forma period a year ago, with 5 percent fewer ship days. The improvement was primarily due to effective structural cost reductions and better price/mix, partially offset by the impacts from lower non-residential demand. These results represent the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin expansion for the Company.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products, today reported fourth-quarter 2020 net sales of $1,191.4 million and net income of $1.9 million or one cent per diluted share. This compares with net sales of $1,244.4 million and net income of $1.9 million or two cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

“We delivered strong fourth-quarter results, rounding out a year of record performance despite a challenging market environment,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The resilience of our business model and strength of our dedicated team helped us deliver on our strategic priorities. I am proud of the Cornerstone Building Brands team, which is made up of people from many backgrounds, each unique, and valued as part of our organization.”

2020 Full Year Results and Highlights

Net sales for 2020 were $4,617.4 million, 5.6 percent lower than in 2019. The decline was primarily driven by lower end market demand across all segments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss from operations was $266.5 million, including a non-cash, pre-tax goodwill impairment accounting adjustment of $503.2 million.

Pro forma net sales1 were $4,625.7 million, a 6.5 percent decrease over prior year. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 for 2020 was $608.7 million or 13.2 percent of pro forma net sales1, an improvement of 2.6 percent or 120 basis points from the same pro forma period a year ago. The improvement was due to structural cost reductions, effective near-term expense management, and strong price/mix, net of inflation partially offset by the impacts from lower demand and shift in product mix as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our focus on our customer partnerships, expanding our product offerings and developing innovative solutions, positions us to expand our market leadership as residential markets continue their strong recovery.” Metcalf continued. “Moving forward, we will continue to execute on our priorities which include maintaining price discipline, driving operational excellence and investing in growth opportunities to deliver enhanced profitability and value to our stakeholders.”

Segment Results Versus Prior Year

All segments delivered consecutive margin expansion over the prior year as a result of the quick and effective management of near-term expenses and acceleration of the Company's strategy to permanently improve its highly variable cost structure.

Due to the timing of the Company’s fiscal calendar, the fourth quarter of 2020 had three fewer ship days than the fourth quarter of 2019, which was approximately 5 percent less ship days.

Windows segment net sales for the quarter were $511.6 million, an increase of 3.2 percent from the prior-year quarter. Effective price discipline coupled with volume leverage on higher demand from both distribution and retail channels supporting single family new home construction and repair and remodel were the primary drivers of the increase. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $61.6 million or 12.0 percent of net sales, an improvement of 20 basis points. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 improved 140 basis points, while net sales were 2.1 percent lower.

Siding segment net sales for the quarter were $293.8 million an increase of 4.4 percent versus the pro forma 1 fourth-quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $62.1 million or 21.1 percent of net sales, an improvement of 180 basis points. For the full year, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 improved 220 basis points, while pro forma net sales 1 were 1.8 percent lower than in the prior year. Effective price discipline coupled with cost management contributed to the favorable year-over-year variances.

Commercial segment net sales for the quarter were $386.0 million, a decrease of 19.2 percent from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $61.7 million or 16.0 percent of net sales, an improvement of 20 basis points. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA margin1 improved 60 basis points, while net sales were 14.2 percent lower. Delays in construction activity and shifts in product mix toward less complex projects because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic were more than offset by effective management of price with declining steel costs, and execution of cost savings initiatives.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company generated strong cash flow in 2020, with cash from operations of $308.4 million, a cash generation improvement of $78.8 million over 2019. Capital expenditures were $81.9 million, with approximately 50 percent invested in innovative product offerings and process automation that are expected to generate profitable growth in the future.

Free cash flow2 of $226.6 million was an increase of 108.8 percent over 2019. The improvement was primarily driven by lower cash interest expenses, net cash tax benefits from the CARES Act and other COVID-19 related government stimulus programs, and reduced capital spend.

During the year, the Company issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes due January 2029 bearing interest at 6.125% per year. The proceeds were used to repay debt under the asset-based revolving credit facility and cash flow revolver, and to pay transaction fees. The transaction improved liquidity, strengthened the Company’s financial flexibility, and advanced our deleveraging strategy. The Company ended the year with approximately $674 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $1,317 million of liquidity. Additionally, the net debt leverage ratio1 improved to 4.9x at the end of 2020 compared with 5.3x at the end of 2019.

Outlook

First-Quarter 2021 Guidance

The first quarter of fiscal 2021 will have three fewer ship days; 64 ship days as compared to 67 ship days in the first quarter of 2020

The Company expects net sales to be between $1,195 million and $1,240 million as a result of: Strong single-family housing end-market momentum; expect double digit growth in residential businesses over prior year Improving non-residential end-markets

Gross Profit is anticipated to be between $250 million and $265 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 is expected to be between $110 million and $125 million based on the following assumption: Disciplined price leadership to more than offset increasing raw material costs

Disciplined price leadership to more than offset increasing raw material costs

Additional Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Cost savings initiatives of $75 million to $80 million

Return of near-term costs of approximately $20 million to $30 million

Capital spending is projected to be approximately 2.5% of net sales

Cash interest expense is expected to be approximately $215 million

Cash tax rate expected to be approximately 30%

Expect to improve net debt leverage by 3/4 to one turn

(1) Adjusted and pro forma financial metrics used in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliations of GAAP results to adjusted results and pro forma results in the accompanying tables. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for the first quarter of 2021 is not included in this release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Conference Call

About Cornerstone Building Brands

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 1,191,369 $ 1,244,415 $ 4,617,369 $ 4,889,747 Cost of sales 924,169 956,379 3,567,049 3,801,328 Gross profit 267,200 288,036 1,050,320 1,088,419 22.4 % 23.1 % 22.7 % 22.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,625 161,493 579,200 627,861 Intangible asset amortization 45,447 44,878 180,994 177,577 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 1,956 2,538 34,120 18,060 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 5,791 13,517 19,341 50,185 Goodwill impairment — — 503,171 — Income (loss) from operations 71,381 65,610 (266,506 ) 214,736 Interest income 357 183 1,364 674 Interest expense (54,872 ) (56,128 ) (213,610 ) (229,262 ) Foreign exchange gain 2,368 970 1,068 2,054 Other income, net 494 518 469 1,183 Income (loss) before income taxes 19,728 11,153 (477,215 ) (10,615 ) Provision for income taxes 17,848 9,223 5,563 4,775 90.5 % 82.7 % (1.2 )% (45.0 )% Net income (loss) $ 1,880 $ 1,930 $ (482,778 ) $ (15,390 ) Net income allocated to participating securities (25 ) (27 ) — — Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 1,855 $ 1,903 $ (482,778 ) $ (15,390 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (3.84 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (3.84 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 125,271 125,722 125,562 125,576 Diluted 125,310 125,761 125,562 125,576 Increase (decrease) in sales (4.3 )% 116.9 % (5.6 )% 144.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses percentage of net sales 12.0 % 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.8 %

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 674,255 $ 98,386 Restricted cash 6,223 3,921 Accounts receivable, net 554,649 491,740 Inventories, net 431,937 439,194 Income taxes receivable 39,379 48,466 Investments in debt and equity securities, at market 2,333 3,776 Prepaid expenses and other 77,751 78,516 Assets held for sale 4,644 1,750 Total current assets 1,791,171 1,165,749 Property, plant and equipment, net 631,821 652,841 Lease right-of-use assets 264,107 316,155 Goodwill 1,194,729 1,669,594 Intangible assets, net 1,584,604 1,740,700 Deferred income taxes 1,867 7,510 Other assets, net 10,191 11,797 Total assets $ 5,478,490 $ 5,564,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,600 $ 25,600 Accounts payable 211,441 205,629 Accrued compensation and benefits 81,548 92,130 Accrued interest 25,485 19,070 Accrued income taxes 5,060 — Current portion of lease liabilities 70,125 72,428 Other accrued expenses 247,893 233,687 Total current liabilities 667,152 648,544 Long-term debt 3,563,429 3,156,924 Deferred income taxes 269,792 291,987 Long-term lease liabilities 198,875 243,780 Other long-term liabilities 337,437 287,793 Total long-term liabilities 4,369,533 3,980,484 Common stock 1,255 1,261 Additional paid-in capital 1,257,262 1,248,787 Accumulated deficit (764,685 ) (281,229 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (51,517 ) (32,398 ) Treasury stock, at cost (510 ) (1,103 ) Total stockholders’ equity 441,805 935,318 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,478,490 $ 5,564,346

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (482,778 ) $ (15,390 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 284,602 263,764 Non-cash interest expense 9,589 8,504 Share-based compensation expense 17,056 14,078 Non-cash fair value premium on purchased inventory — 16,249 Goodwill impairment 503,171 — Asset impairment 4,905 — Losses (gains) on asset sales, net (1,252 ) 321 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,390 2,035 Deferred income taxes (4,319 ) (6,085 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (61,976 ) (38,242 ) Inventories 7,927 91,822 Income taxes 14,146 (32,719 ) Prepaid expenses and other 3,415 (10,279 ) Accounts payable 4,663 (21,141 ) Accrued expenses 8,276 (40,403 ) Other, net (4,398 ) (2,906 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 308,417 229,608 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (41,841 ) (179,184 ) Capital expenditures (81,851 ) (121,085 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,569 5,511 Net cash used in investing activities (120,123 ) (294,758 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from ABL facility 345,000 290,000 Payments on ABL facility (415,000 ) (220,000 ) Proceeds from cash flow revolver 115,000 — Payments on cash flow revolver (115,000 ) — Payments on term loan (25,620 ) (25,620 ) Proceeds from senior notes 500,000 — Payments of financing costs (6,731 ) — Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (1,566 ) (1,934 ) Purchases of treasury stock (6,428 ) — Payments on tax receivable agreement — (24,906 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 389,655 17,540 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 222 2,310 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 578,171 (45,300 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 102,307 147,607 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 680,478 $ 102,307 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 196,770 $ 240,063 Taxes paid (refunded), net (excluding tax receivable agreement payments) $ (3,316 ) $ 51,001

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME (LOSS) COMPARISON (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (3.84 ) $ (0.12 ) Restructuring and impairment charges, net 0.02 0.02 0.27 0.14 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 0.05 0.11 0.15 0.40 Non cash gain on foreign currency transactions (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories — — — 0.13 Goodwill impairment — — 4.01 — Customer inventory buybacks — — 0.01 — COVID-19 0.01 — 0.10 — Other, net — 0.01 0.01 0.04 Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (1.18 ) (0.18 ) Adjusted net income per diluted common share(2) $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.39 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, GAAP basis $ 1,855 $ 1,903 $ (482,778 ) $ (15,390 ) Restructuring and impairment charges, net 1,956 2,538 34,120 18,060 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 5,791 13,517 19,341 50,185 Non cash gain on foreign currency transactions (2,368 ) (970 ) (1,068 ) (2,054 ) Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories — — — 16,249 Goodwill impairment — — 503,171 — Customer inventory buybacks 188 — 641 576 COVID-19 1,874 — 12,508 — Other, net (214 ) 946 1,245 4,726 Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1) (1,879 ) (4,168 ) (148,230 ) (22,813 ) Adjusted net income applicable to common shares(2) $ 7,203 $ 13,766 $ (61,050 ) $ 49,539

(1) The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying the applicable federal and state statutory tax rate for the period to each applicable non-GAAP item. (2) The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) per diluted common share and net income (loss) applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations. Certain amounts in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, amounts shown as totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the individual amounts that comprise or precede them.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 1,191,369 $ 1,244,415 $ 4,617,369 $ 4,889,747 Impact of Environmental Stoneworks and Kleary acquisitions(1) — 10,561 8,358 59,464 Pro forma net sales $ 1,191,369 $ 1,254,976 $ 4,625,727 $ 4,949,211 Gross profit $ 267,200 $ 288,036 $ 1,050,320 $ 1,088,419 22.4 % 23.1 % 22.7 % 22.3 % Operating income, GAAP $ 71,381 $ 65,610 $ (266,506 ) $ 214,736 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 1,956 2,538 34,277 18,060 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 5,791 13,517 19,341 50,185 Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories — — — 16,249 Goodwill impairment — — 503,171 — Customer inventory buybacks 188 — 641 576 COVID-19 1,874 — 12,508 — Other, net (214 ) 946 1,245 4,726 Adjusted operating income 80,976 82,611 304,677 304,532 Other income (loss), net 494 518 469 1,183 Depreciation and amortization 72,189 72,279 284,602 263,764 Share-based compensation expense 4,488 3,465 17,056 14,078 Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,147 $ 158,873 $ 606,804 $ 583,557 Impact of Environmental Stoneworks and Kleary acquisitions(1) — 2,638 1,869 9,626 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,147 $ 161,511 $ 608,673 $ 593,183 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of pro forma net sales 13.3 % 12.9 % 13.2 % 12.0 %

(1) Reflects the Adjusted EBITDA of Environmental Stoneworks for the period January 1, 2019 to the acquisition date of February 20, 2019 and Kleary Masonry, Inc. for the period January 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Windows Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 511,586 $ 495,868 $ 1,889,625 $ 1,930,447 Gross profit $ 90,367 $ 94,243 $ 347,856 $ 353,089 17.7 % 19.0 % 18.4 % 18.3 % Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 29,148 $ 30,499 $ (223,646 ) $ 92,538 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 310 339 7,499 1,865 Strategic development and acquisition related costs — 2,893 16 19,947 Goodwill impairment — — 320,990 — COVID-19 921 — 6,844 — Other, net 349 2,905 601 3,442 Adjusted operating income 30,728 36,636 112,304 117,792 Other income (expense), net 8 (385 ) (107 ) (838 ) Depreciation and amortization 30,840 22,134 121,519 94,737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,576 $ 58,385 $ 233,716 $ 211,691 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 12.0 % 11.8 % 12.4 % 11.0 %

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Siding Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 293,756 $ 270,806 $ 1,141,946 $ 1,111,407 Impact of Environmental Stoneworks and Kleary acquisitions(1) — 10,561 8,358 59,464 Pro forma net sales 293,756 281,367 1,150,304 1,170,871 Gross profit $ 78,405 $ 68,757 $ 308,466 $ 277,583 26.7 % 25.4 % 27.0 % 25.0 % Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 30,986 $ 14,927 $ (61,930 ) $ 66,273 Restructuring and impairment charges, net 65 599 2,966 8,761 Strategic development and acquisition related costs 2,043 — 10,158 — Non-cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories — — — 16,249 Goodwill impairment — — 176,774 — Customer inventory buybacks 188 — 641 576 COVID-19 14 — 81 — Other, net 138 (1,458 ) (1,213 ) (1,195 ) Adjusted operating income 33,434 14,068 127,477 90,664 Other income (expense), net (22 ) 264 (32 ) (52 ) Depreciation and amortization 28,669 37,435 113,737 121,004 Adjusted EBITDA 62,081 51,767 241,182 211,616 Impact of Environmental Stoneworks and Kleary acquisitions(1) — 2,638 1,869 9,626 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,081 $ 54,405 $ 243,051 $ 221,242 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA as a % of pro forma net sales 21.1 % 19.3 % 21.1 % 18.9 %

(1) Reflects the Adjusted EBITDA of Environmental Stoneworks for the period January 1, 2019 to the acquisition date of February 20, 2019 and Kleary Masonry, Inc. for the periods January 1, 2019 to September 28, 2019 and January 1, 2020 to March 1, 2020.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Commercial Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net sales $ 386,027 $ 477,741 $ 1,585,798 $ 1,847,893 Gross profit $ 98,428 $ 125,036 $ 393,998 $ 457,747 25.5 % 26.2 % 24.8 % 24.8 % Operating income, GAAP $ 49,944 $ 58,637 $ 159,586 $ 201,073 Restructuring and impairment charges, net (157 ) 823 20,270 2,790 Strategic development and acquisition related costs — 4,041 (262 ) 10,534 Goodwill impairment — — 5,407 — COVID-19 60 — 2,645 — Other, net 76 345 1,021 2,636 Adjusted operating income 49,923 63,846 188,667 217,033 Other income (expense), net 243 (102 ) 680 753 Depreciation and amortization 11,549 11,591 45,213 44,550 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,715 $ 75,335 $ 234,560 $ 262,336 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 16.0 % 15.8 % 14.8 % 14.2 %

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 308,417 $ 229,608 Less: Capital expenditures (81,851 ) (121,085 ) Free cash flow $ 226,566 $ 108,523

