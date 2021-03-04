 

CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 00:29  |  95   |   |   

IRVING, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of and full year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 4835839. Participants may also access the call via webcast by visiting www.corepoint.com/investors.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2021 through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 18, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (855) 859-2056, the international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406, and the passcode is 4835839.

About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of La Quinta branded hotels in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. For more information, please visit CorePoint’s website at www.corepoint.com.

Contact:

Becky Roseberry
SVP – Finance and Investor Relations
(214) 501-5535
investorrelations@corepoint.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call IRVING, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of and full year 2020 after the market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Relay Acquires IoT Cybersecurity Firm Cybeats Technologies Fortifying Critical Pandemic Device ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...