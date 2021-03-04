CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter of and full year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.



The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 4835839. Participants may also access the call via we b c ast by visiting www.corep o int.com/in v estors .