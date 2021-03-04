LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 764 home closings in February 2021, up from 606 home closings in February 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 26.1%. The Company ended the first two months of 2021 with 1,414 home closings, a 36.0% increase over 1,040 home closings during the first two months of 2020.



As of the end of February 2021, the Company had 103 active selling communities.