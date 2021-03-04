 

Forwardly, Inc. Reschedules Shareholder Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021

globenewswire
Boulder City, NV, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that the company has rescheduled its shareholder Zoom call to 5:00 p.m. EST on March 11, 2021 to further accommodate the discussion of pending material events anticipated by the company, as well as the release of the company’s annual financial report. Interested investors and press are invited to register for the shareholder call at the company’s website www.ForwardlyPlaced.com. Registered participants should expect a link to the call emailed to them on March 10, 2021. Management regrets the delay but has determined that it is in the best interest of the shareholders.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:
Forwardly, Inc.
1022 Nevada Highway
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-840-4433




Forwardly, Inc. Raises $1.5 Million in Private Equity Funding