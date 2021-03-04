 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 00:48  |  107   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAH) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On or about October 7, 2020, Sonic’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), David Smith, was charged with assault and felony assault by strangulation, in addition to misdemeanor offenses. Sonic’s Board of Directors issued a statement that the company “remains steadfast in its support of [its] CEO.”

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you still hold Sonic shares purchased before June, 2020 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

Disclaimer

