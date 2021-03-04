Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Oslo, 4 March 2021

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 2 March 2021 regarding a successfully completed private placement in the Company and the subsequent issuance of 68,922,869 new shares following registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Due to the issuance of new shares in the Company, a certain large shareholder discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.