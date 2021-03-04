SailPoint Expands With New Office in Japan

“SailPoint’s global vision is to bring identity security to the forefront of enterprise organizations, especially those operating in a `work from anywhere' environment. With identity security, businesses can precisely define who has access to all their data and applications -- compare that with who should have access -- and verify that this access is appropriate according to company policy,” said Mark McClain, co-founder and CEO, SailPoint. “Yutaka joins SailPoint at a time where we continue to outpace the market in delivering unique SaaS-driven identity innovations worldwide, meeting the evolving needs of today’s digital and increasingly remote workforce. Yutaka brings the invaluable insight, vision, and leadership needed to help us establish and grow the business in Japan.”

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security , today announced its expansion into Japan. The company recently opened a new office in the region and hired its first country manager, Yutaka Fujimoto. With a growing, dedicated team of identity experts in place, SailPoint is well-positioned to address the rapidly growing demand for identity security in the region.

Yutaka Fujimoto to lead SailPoint Japan

Yutaka Fujimoto is SailPoint’s vice president and country manager in Japan. Yutaka comes to SailPoint, most recently as Japan country manager for Zendesk, where he led the business wider and bigger from SMB to enterprise segment and establish the customer community. Prior to Zendesk, Yutaka was the Japan country manager for ServiceNow, where he built the Japan business from scratch and executed market entry, developed growth strategies, established core function capabilities, and cultivated a large enterprise customer base. He also held previous roles as the STU lead and senior director at Microsoft and vice president of CRM sales and vice president of application marketing positions at Oracle.

“The role SailPoint plays in securing access with identity security is unmatched. With SailPoint’s Identity Platform, our customers can balance the need to enable and secure their workforce, across all of the applications, data and systems they need to stay productive – yet secure – at work,” said Yutaka Fujimoto, vice president and country manager in Japan. “As the shift to the cloud continues across the Japanese market, there is significant and growing interest in how to enable this digital transformation, securely and confidently with identity security.”

SailPoint has an expansive global partner network around the world along with a large system integrator network which includes Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, KGMG, and PwC.

“With SailPoint, we expect that crucial visibility into workforce access - if they should have that access and why, for all types of business resource they need to be productive at work,” said Hiroyuki Tsugimoto, ICT Head of NSK Ltd. “For Japanese companies like us, who are on the continued path to cloud adoption, this visibility into and proper identity security control in place across all of our employees’ access is paramount. We also expect SailPoint can be critical to helping us properly secure our business from the risk that the explosion in technology access poses.”

SailPoint’s launch in Japan comes on the heels of continued innovation and expansion for the company, globally. In Q1 of 2021, SailPoint announced enhancements to its solution, providing an open and extensible platform, which helps its customers customize their identity security experience.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job, no more, no less. With SailPoint at the foundation of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005901/en/