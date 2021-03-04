 

Cohu Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 4,950,000 Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 04:58  |  74   |   |   

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Cohu. The gross proceeds to Cohu, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Cohu, are expected to be approximately $203 million. In addition, Cohu has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 742,500 shares of its common stock in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cohu intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay outstanding principal on its term loan facility and for general corporate purposes, including to fund future growth initiatives. The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Cohu pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became on effective on March 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and include statements regarding the timing and completion and use of proceeds of the public offering of common stock. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the public offering, which are beyond Cohu’s ability to control. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Cohu’s business in general, please refer to Cohu’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, together with all of the other information contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021. Cohu cautions stockholders and prospective investors that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Cohu specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cohu Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 4,950,000 Shares of Common Stock Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Cohu Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
16.02.21
Cohu Ships the 4000th Handler from its Melaka Operation to Infineon Technologies
11.02.21
Cohu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results