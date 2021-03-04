Meyer Burger commissions Jung von Matt with new brand and product positioning

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) has commissioned Jung von Matt to reposition its brand. The renowned creative agency is currently developing a new premium brand strategy and communication architecture that will enable the company to position itself as a manufacturer of highly efficient solar modules in the future.

Production of high-efficiency solar cells and modules will start in the second quarter of this year at the new sites in Bitterfeld-Wolfen and Freiberg. The market launch of the modules will also take place in the second quarter, kicking off a digital marketing campaign. In addition to the DACH region, the target sales markets are other European countries such as the Benelux countries, Italy, France, Poland, the UK and countries in Northern Europe. Furthermore, Meyer Burger also wants to sell its modules in the US, Australia and Japan in the future.

"We want to position Meyer Burger as the leading European solar brand and set new standards. With Jung von Matt, we have chosen an international lead agency that is willing to break rules and at the same time brings a high level of creativity, strategic thinking and a deep understanding of customers," said Moritz Borgmann, who in his role as Managing Director of Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH is responsible for sales and marketing. The services include the complete brand identity from logo to corporate design and the new strategic orientation and positioning of the Meyer Burger brand as well as a digital marketing campaign. Jung von Matt's references include companies such as BMW, Sixt and eBay.

The team around JvM managing directors Markus Bode and Sven Rebholz deliberately opted for an agile collaboration: "With Meyer Burger, we are breaking new ground in the collaboration between client and agency. We rely on an agile cooperation in which we bring together the best minds for the project from the JvM Group in order to develop targeted creative solutions together with the customer. In just three months, we conducted a comprehensive market analysis, developed a new brand idea and came up with the positioning strategy."

The new positioning and brand identity will be presented at the online media conference on March 11.