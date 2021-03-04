- Sustainability Performance Index includes ecological and social

aspects; non-financial and financial control parameters equally relevant.

- Binding climate roadmap for climate-neutral housing stock; research on climate-neutral heat generation.

- Social responsibility toward tenants; assurance that no one experiencing financial difficulties due to coronavirus will lose their home.

- Continued stable economic development; positive business development also expected for 2021.

Bochum, March 4, 2021 - In the fiscal year under review, Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") has committed to a binding climate roadmap for a virtually climate-neutral building stock by 2050 and continued its positive business development. The Bochum-based residential real estate company aims to achieve climate-neutral housing by combining energy-efficient modernization with carbon neutral heat generation. Vonovia also uses social and sustainable neighborhood development projects to promote living and functioning neighborhoods. Vonovia's own ecological and social responsibility has been established in its business philosophy since 2019. The new Sustainability Performance Index (in short: SPI), which was developed in 2020, will allow Vonovia's sustainability performance to be measured and includes specific sustainability targets.

"Stable companies such as ours are being called upon to take responsibility," says CEO Rolf Buch. "For us, acting in an environmentally and socially sustainable manner is an obligation that we are happy to be measured against. Our new Sustainability Performance Index is on equal terms with our key financial figures."

The SPI is Vonovia's main non-financial key figure. It thus underlines the importance of environmental, social and governance aspects (in short: ESG), for Vonovia and is also relevant for remuneration purposes. The SPI considers the carbon savings achieved annually in housing stock, the energy efficiency of new constructions, the ratio of senior-friendly apartment refurbishments, customer and employee satisfaction, and gender diversity in the company's upper management levels.

Neighborhoods at the Center of the Climate Revolution



Vonovia sees neighborhoods as central components of the mobility, energy and climate revolution. The focus is on decentralized energy supply concepts that allow neighborhoods to be as independent as possible with regard to the generation, storage and use of energy on-site. Vonovia is currently developing 14 integrated neighborhoods comprising around 8,000 apartments. These projects incorporate modernization, new construction, the residential environment, collaboration with social institutions, and energy concepts.

The neighborhood in Bochum-Weitmar plays a special role as a research site; Vonovia is working with renowned Fraunhofer Institutes to research the use of green hydrogen for electricity and heating. The resulting "Energy Center of the Future" will generate at least 60% of the energy that is needed locally using carbon-neutral techniques. "The most important thing is that climate-neutral housing remains affordable for our tenants," says Rolf Buch. "We as a company are just as responsible for this as are the policymakers. We need to see changes in overall political conditions, such as the exemption of landlord-to-tenant electricity from grid fees and taxes."

Vonovia Expands Use of Photovoltaics



In the 2020 fiscal year, Vonovia forged ahead with the expansion of renewable energies. Following cities such as Dresden and Munich, Vonovia neighborhoods including Leverkusen and Gelsenkirchen now also have their own photovoltaic facilities. Vonovia's portfolio includes around 400 facilities. The company generates around 14.5 million kWh of solar energy annually, which saves around 7,000 metric tons of CO 2 . The volume saved is roughly equivalent to the carbon emissions that 1,500 cars driving once around the world would generate. In addition, Vonovia has saved a cumulative total of more than 370,000 metric tons of CO 2 since 2015 through energy-efficient modernization measures. The CO 2 intensity of the existing German portfolio fell from 47.2 kg CO 2 e/sqm in 2019 to 43.9 kg CO 2 e/sqm, also thanks to the purchase of certified green electricity for buildings. Furthermore, Vonovia sold 27 GWh of green electricity to private customers in 2020.

Improvements in externally validated key figures are testimony to Vonovia's active contribution to ESG-related solutions. For instance, Vonovia was admitted to the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and earned a top spot in the sustainability ranking of the rating agency Sustainalytics. In addition, Vonovia has been listed in the European blue chip EURO STOXX 50 index since September 2020. It is currently the only real estate company in this leading index, and the first residential real estate company overall.



Business Philosophy: Support for Tenants



Vonovia also helps find solutions for social challenges. "We have a huge responsibility for the approximately one million people who are at home in our properties," says Rolf Buch. "They rely on us. This responsibility is both a challenge and a source of motivation for us, not only during the coronavirus pandemic." The company already published its business philosophy in 2019, setting out general conditions that tenants can rely on.

Vonovia uses active hardship management to support tenants experiencing financial difficulties. The company has used its hardship management system and the regulation for tenants over 70 to decide in favor of more than 3,000 cases since 2018. In other cases, the company continually strives to seek a solution. During the coronavirus pandemic, Vonovia temporarily stopped rent increases and the termination of leases. The company also supported charitable organizations such as AWO and various food banks in 2020.

Vonovia is expanding the digital channels to maintain dialogue with its tenants. One key component is the "Mein Vonovia" tenant app. The app allows customers to manage bills or lease agreements digitally, and to commission repairs. It will soon also be possible to use the app to conclude lease agreements completely digitally. Available in the usual app stores since early 2020, the app has been downloaded more than 135,000 times and has more than 45,000 active users per day. The Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) confirms that tenants respond positively to the company's measures and social welfare. The index grew by 8.6 % over the previous year.

Vonovia concluded more than 33,600 new lease agreements in the 2020 fiscal year. Like its employees, the company's tenants have diverse backgrounds. They come from more than 150 different countries, and their ages and income structures reflect society at large. In addition, more than 12,000 people from Syria and Afghanistan have found a home at Vonovia since 2015.

Vonovia's monthly net rent in Germany was € 6.95 per m² on average at the end of December 2020. If only conurbations are considered, Vonovia's quoted rents are an average of around 7% below the market level.

More than 90% of Office Employees Working From Home



More than 90% of Vonovia's office employees are currently working from home under mobile working arrangements. The company's on-site employees - craftsmen, rental service staff, and caretakers - are maintaining business operations with the appropriate protection. "We are grateful that so far, we have mastered the crisis as a company well, thanks to our employees. Their performance has been outstanding," says Rolf Buch. As a sign of how much their efforts are valued, Vonovia has paid all employees the highest possible coronavirus bonus of € 1,500 for 2020.

Positive Economic Development Continues in 2020



In economic terms, the residential real estate company can look back on a positive fiscal year. This is reflected in its key financial figures. Hembla's earnings are included in full for the first time, while the earnings contribution made by Bien-Ries is pro rata.

Vonovia is reporting the total revenue generated by its four segments, total segment revenue, in this year's annual financial statements. This value corresponds more or less to the total revenue achieved by the Group. It increased by 6.3% year-on-year to € 4,370.0 million. The Adjusted EBITDA Total rose by 8.5% to € 1,909.8 million, mainly due to acquisitions and organic growth. The Adjusted EBITDA Rental increased by 8.1%, rising from € 1,437.4 million to € 1,554.2 million. With a joint total of € 355.6 million, the Recurring Sales, Development and Housing-Related Services (Value-add) business areas were responsible for the increased Adjusted EBITDA Total. This corresponds to an increase of more than 10% compared to the prior-year period.

Group FFO also improved in the last fiscal year. The key figure for Vonovia's operating earnings power improved by 10.6% to € 1,348.2 million. Again, the positive result was due primarily to the acquisitions in Sweden.

Criteria Published for First Green Bond



Vonovia was active on the bond market again in 2020, raising capital totaling € 3.8 billion. As of the reporting date, the LTV (loan-to-value) ratio came to 39.4%, slightly below the target corridor (40% to 45%).

Vonovia also issued its first fully digital bond at the beginning of 2021, thus taking another step in its digitalization drive. In addition, Vonovia has published the criteria for its first green bond, which it plans to issue this year. The criteria are based on the standardized EU-wide taxonomy and the funds raised will be used to finance sustainable projects in a targeted manner.

Increase in the Value of the Portfolio

As of December 31, 2020, the portfolio of the residential real estate company consisted of around 416,000 of its own rental apartments. Vonovia's German portfolio of 355,000 apartments represents a market share of around 1.5% in Germany.

Asset value disclosure is made according to the best practice recommendations of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Going forward, the control parameter for the net asset value will be the EPRA NTA (Net Tangible Assets), which will replace the Adjusted NAV (Net Asset Value) reported to date. It provides more significant data regarding the value of the real estate portfolio that Vonovia holds in the long term. The EPRA NTA increased by 19.2% year-on-year to € 35,488.6 million.

The EPRA NRV (Net Reinstatement Value), which represents the value that would be required to rebuild the company (including the Development and Value-add segments), is also being reported. This came to € 43,677.3 million (2019: € 37,065.9 million).The fair value of the portfolio increased in the reporting period to € 58.9 billion. This includes the increase in the value of Vonovia's properties of around € 4.9 billion, in particular thanks to investments in modernization and new construction and to the increased demand for residential property in major cities. Due to a lower turnover, the vacancy rate fell by a further 0.2 percentage points to a very low level of 2.4%. The increase in rent due to market-related factors within a year came to 0.6% (2019: 1.1%). Modernization investments resulted in a 1.9% increase in rents (2019: 2.3%), while investments in new construction and vertical expansion resulted in a rent increase of 0.6% (2019: 0.5%).



High Investment Level in Portfolio and New Construction



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Vonovia successfully continued to pursue its strategy and its established approach of investing in modernization, maintenance and new construction in the 2020 fiscal year. In some cases, however, the coronavirus pandemic caused the delay of individual construction projects. All in all, Vonovia completed 2,088 (2019: 2,092) apartments in Germany, Austria and Sweden in the 2020 fiscal year. Of these, 1,442 (2019: 1,301) are for its own portfolio and 646 (2019: 791) are for sale. Vonovia is also contributing to climate protection by carrying out energy-efficient modernization measures on more than 10,500 apartments, increasing the appeal of these apartments at the same time.

Vonovia has committed to renovating every third existing apartment that is newly rented to make it senior-friendly. Around 13,000 apartments were modernized in 2020 to allow older people to live long lives in their own homes. These modernization measures range from a new bathroom to modernization of the entire apartment.

Vonovia invested a total of € 1,935.9 million (2019: € 1,971.1 million) in maintenance, modernization and new construction (for its own portfolio) between January and December 2020. Due to isolated delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this figure is down slightly by 1.8% compared with the previous year. The volume of maintenance measures rose considerably by 22.9% to € 592.0 million (2019: € 481.6 million). Investments in modernization came to € 908.4 million (2019: € 996.5 million), with € 435.5 million (€ 493.0 million) for new construction (for the company's own portfolio).

New Employees, More Trainees Than Ever Before

Vonovia continued to recruit new employees even during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of employees was up year-on-year to 10,622 (+2.7%). Vonovia offers long-term prospects to its trainees in particular. 510 (+7.8%) aspiring specialists are currently completing their training at Vonovia - more than ever before. Vonovia continues to offer young people from insolvent companies the opportunity to complete their training programs. "In times like these, we need well-trained colleagues in all areas of the company more than ever, so we can rise to social challenges and take responsibility. As a result, we are always looking for more staff," says Rolf Buch.

Forecast for Financial and Non-Financial Key Figures

Based on the stable business performance, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will be proposing a dividend of € 1.69 per share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. This corresponds to an increase of € 0.12 and a dividend yield of 3.2% based on the closing price on March 01, 2021.

In 2021, Vonovia plans to once again make comprehensive investments in modernization and new construction, in an expected range between € 1,300 million and € 1,600 million. Total segment revenue is expected to range from around € 4,900 million to € 5,100 million, while the forecast for Adjusted EBITDA Total is between € 1,975 million and € 2.025 million. Based on these figures, Vonovia expects its Group FFO to increase further, to between € 1,415 million and € 1,465 million. Vonovia expects its Sustainability Performance Index to achieve around 100% target achievement for individual indicators, such as carbon savings in the portfolio and customer satisfaction.





You can find the complete 2020 Annual Report at:

DE: http://reports.vonovia.de/2020/geschaeftsbericht

EN: http://reports.vonovia.de/2020/annual-report



You can find further information, photos and footage

in the press section and in the Media Center

2021 Financial Calendar:



April 16, 2021: Annual General Meeting

May 4, 2021: Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021

August 6, 2021: Interim Financial Report for 2021

November 4, 2021: Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2021

Financial Key Figures in € million 2019 2020 Change

in % Total segment revenue 4,111.7 4,370.0 6.3 Adjusted EBITDA Total 1,760.1 1,909.8 8.5 Adjusted EBITDA Rental 1,437.4 1,554.2 8.1 Adjusted EBITDA Value-add 146.3 152.3 4.1 Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales 91.9 92.4 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA Development 84.5 110.9 31.2 EBITDA IFRS 1,579.6 1,822.4 15.4 Group FFO 1,218.6 1,348.2 10.6 Profit for the period 1,294.3 3,340.0 >100 Total cost of maintenance, modernization and

new construction (to hold)

1,971.1

1,935.9

-1.8 thereof for maintenance expenses and

capitalized maintenance

481.6

592.0

22.9 thereof for modernization 996.5 908.4 -8.8 thereof for new construction (to hold) 493.0 435.5 -11.7

Key Balance Sheet Figures in € million 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 Change

in % Fair value of the real estate portfolio 53,316.4 58,910.7 10.5 Adjusted NAV 28,199.6 33,651.8 19.3 Adjusted NAV per share in €* 52.00 59.47 14.4 LTV in % 43.1 39.4 -3.7 pp

Non-financial Key Figures 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 Change

in % Number of units managed 494,927 489,709 -1.1 thereof own apartments 416,236 415,688 -0.1 thereof apartments owned by others 78,691 74,021 -5.9 Number of new apartments completed 2,092 2,088 -0.2 thereof own apartments 1,301 1,442 10.8 thereof apartments for sale 791 646 -18.3 Vacancy rate in % 2.6 2.4 -0.2 pp Monthly in-place rent in €/m² 6.93 7.16 3.3 Number of employees

(as of Dec 31)

10,345 10,622 2.7

EPRA Key Figures in € million 12/31/2019** 12/31/2020 Change

in % EPRA NAV 29,592.5 35,146.5 18,8 EPRA NAV per share in €* 54.57 62.11 13,8 EPRA NTA 29,762.2 35,488.6 19,2 EPRA NTA per share in €* 54.88 62.71 14,3 EPRA NRV 37,065.9 43,677.3 17,8 EPRA NRV per share in €* 68.35 77.18 12,9

* Based on the shares carrying dividend rights on the reporting date: 12/31/2019: 542,273,611, 12/31/2020: 565,887,299.

** Adjusted.





About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 416,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 74,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 58.9 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX 30 and since September 2020 in the EURO STOXX 50. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, STOXX Europe ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.



Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

04.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Vonovia SE Universitätsstraße 133 44803 Bochum Germany Phone: +49 234 314 1609 Fax: +49 234 314 2995 E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de Internet: www.vonovia.de ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1173001

End of News DGAP News Service

1173001 04.03.2021