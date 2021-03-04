 

NFON AG: Business development in 2020 highlights future potential

NFON AG: Business development in 2020 highlights future potential

- NFON grows as expected in 2020 despite the difficult economic conditions

- Recurring revenues increase significantly by 24%

- At 88%, recurring revenues accounted for a very high share of total revenue

- Plus 75,000 installed seats (+17% compared to the previous year)

- Important milestone reached in an installed base of over 500,000 seats

- EBITDA increase of around EUR 9 million shows high earnings potential

- Forecast for 2021 foresees continuation of the growth course

 

Munich, 4 March 2021 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX (telephone system from the cloud) provider, continued to grow in financial year 2020 on the basis of its preliminary figures. The Company not only recorded a significant increase in recurring revenues, but also a clearly positive result. The extremely positive development in 2020, an exceptional year marked by Covid-19, impressively underscores that NFON is positioned just right in the European market for business communication with its cloud-based product portfolio.

Based on preliminary figures, NFON 2020 significantly increased its recurring revenues by 23.6% to EUR 59.4 million (2019: EUR 48.1 million). Total revenue increased by 18.4% to EUR 67.6 million (2019: EUR 57.1 million). This further increased the share of recurring revenues in total revenue to 87.8% (2019: 84.1%). The number of extensions (seats) installed at customers' premises increased by 75,080 to 524,791, an increase of 16.7% compared to the previous year's reporting date (31 December 2019: 449,711). This development is all the more remarkable as, on the one hand, the general economic uncertainties in 2020 had led to investment restraint among companies. On the other hand, markets such as Spain, France, Italy and the UK, where NFON is seeking to drive sales activities in line with its strategy, suffered greatly from the pandemic-related lockdown measures. Average revenue per user (blended ARPU) increased to EUR 9.77 in the 2020 reporting period (2019: EUR 9.64) and is mainly due to increasing home related work activities and the resulting higher volume of voice minutes. The increased blended ARPU combined with the significantly lower expenses for travel and marketing activities, for example, compared to the previous year, had a clearly positive impact on the development of earnings. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 2.3 million (2019: EUR -7.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA even improved to EUR 3.5 million (2019: EUR -5.1 million).

NFON: „Vertriebsaktivitäten in Europa intensivieren"
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Geschäftsentwicklung 2020 unterstreicht Zukunftspotenzial (deutsch)
DGAP-News: NFON AG: Geschäftsentwicklung 2020 unterstreicht Zukunftspotenzial

NFON - Top oder Flop?