DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Financing Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million 04.03.2021 / 07:00

Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million

Luxembourg/Koblenz, March 4, 2021 - Stabilus GmbH in Koblenz has issued a promissory note (Schuldschein) with a volume of EUR 95 million guaranteed by Stabilus S.A. in Luxemburg (ISIN: LU1066226637). The issue was heavily oversubscribed, which enabled the Group to significantly increase the total volume compared to the initially planned EUR 50 million. The tranches of the Schuldschein loan with maturities of five and seven years each bear variable interest rates.

Mark Wilhelms, CFO of Stabilus S.A., said: "We are pleased with Stabilus' successful Schuldschein debut on the capital market. The strong demand, which is also an expression of investor confidence in our stable business model, has enabled us to achieve spreads at the lower end of the marketing range, securing attractive financing conditions. The Schuldschein loan is part of our long-term financing strategy and also grants us flexibility in the implementation of our growth plans."

The Stabilus long-term financing strategy is particularly focused on creating a balanced maturity profile, diversifying financing sources and providing the flexibility for the optimization of the costs of capital. The issue of the promissory note (Schuldschein) furthermore provides financial certainty for the period after the end of maturity of main existing loans in 2023.

With more than 30 participating investors, most of them savings banks, the transaction was met with a very high level of demand. Around three quarters of the investors come from Germany and around one quarter from various European countries and Asia.

The placement was arranged by Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba). The transaction was conducted exclusively via the digital issuance platform vc trade.

