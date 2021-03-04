 

DGAP-News Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.03.2021, 07:00  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Financing
Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million

04.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million

Luxembourg/Koblenz, March 4, 2021 - Stabilus GmbH in Koblenz has issued a promissory note (Schuldschein) with a volume of EUR 95 million guaranteed by Stabilus S.A. in Luxemburg (ISIN: LU1066226637). The issue was heavily oversubscribed, which enabled the Group to significantly increase the total volume compared to the initially planned EUR 50 million. The tranches of the Schuldschein loan with maturities of five and seven years each bear variable interest rates.

Mark Wilhelms, CFO of Stabilus S.A., said: "We are pleased with Stabilus' successful Schuldschein debut on the capital market. The strong demand, which is also an expression of investor confidence in our stable business model, has enabled us to achieve spreads at the lower end of the marketing range, securing attractive financing conditions. The Schuldschein loan is part of our long-term financing strategy and also grants us flexibility in the implementation of our growth plans."

The Stabilus long-term financing strategy is particularly focused on creating a balanced maturity profile, diversifying financing sources and providing the flexibility for the optimization of the costs of capital. The issue of the promissory note (Schuldschein) furthermore provides financial certainty for the period after the end of maturity of main existing loans in 2023.

With more than 30 participating investors, most of them savings banks, the transaction was met with a very high level of demand. Around three quarters of the investors come from Germany and around one quarter from various European countries and Asia.

The placement was arranged by Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba). The transaction was conducted exclusively via the digital issuance platform vc trade.

Investor Contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Financing Stabilus issues its first promissory note (Schuldschein) in the amount of EUR 95 million 04.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CORPORATE NEWS   …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to ensure seamless tenant transition on 15,000 sqm in ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler closes 2020 with strong fourth quarter
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: COVID-19-Antigen-Schnelltests im Portfolio der NanoRepro AG durch ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Stabilus begibt erstes Schuldscheindarlehen in Höhe von 95 Millionen Euro (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Stabilus begibt erstes Schuldscheindarlehen in Höhe von 95 Millionen Euro
10.02.21
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,50 Euro je Aktie (deutsch)
10.02.21
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
10.02.21
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,50 Euro je Aktie

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
98
Autozulieferer Stabilus IPO
25.04.20
2
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz zu Q2-GJ2020-Ergebnissen am 04.05.2020
17.03.20
15
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Stabilus auf 'Neutral'