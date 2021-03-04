 

Five9 Announces Strategic Partnership with IT Global Leader CANCOM

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact centre, announced that CANCOM, a global Digital Transformation Partner, has recently selected Five9 as its exclusive CCaaS vendor. This strategic partnership aligns Five9 with one of the largest global technology resellers and reinforces the company’s commitment to not only growing the Five9 partner ecosystem but increasing its presence in the international market, specifically Europe.

With over 4,000+ employees across Europe and the USA, CANCOM delivers an extensive suite of IT services helping organisations into the digital future. CANCOM supports its customers by delivering tailor-made end to end IT solutions from a single source - helping customers tackle the challenges of complex enterprise IT problems and increasing their business success through the implementation of modern technology. This includes key solution offerings such as Hybrid IT, Enterprise Workplace and Cybersecurity.

Through this new partnership, CANCOM plans to grow the contact centre aspect of their business by fully utilising the flexibility and scalability of the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Centre to provide an easier and enhanced experience for both the agents and businesses. One of the key aspects of the Five9 Platform that appealed to the CANCOM team were the extensive integrations with the broader unified communication and collaboration space. In particular, the seamless integration between Five9 and Microsoft Teams, which allows contact center agents to easily identify the right knowledge workers and subject matter experts helping reduce wait times, make agents more productive and lead to quicker resolution times for customers.

"As our customers are adopting multi-cloud solutions, I am confident that the capabilities provided by the integrated CANCOM and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Centre platform will break down physical and technological boundaries that enable our clients to provide first class customer service,” said Attila Dancso, Head of Contact Centre at CANCOM.

As CANCOM continues to scale their business internationally, the flexibility of the Five9 platform will allow them to easily wrap their Session Initiation Protocol platform around the contact centre enabling the company to access the solution from anywhere. The combination of CANCOM’s subject matter expertise in helping customers with their Digital Transformation and Five9’s leadership in the CCaaS space will provide customers with a holistic, comprehensive and award winning solution that will enable them to reimagine their customer service and use it as an advantage in their digital future.

“With CANCOM’s wealth of experience in helping customers transform their workplace experience, we are delighted to welcome them as a Five9 partner,” said Thomas John, VP of Channels, EMEA at Five9. “Now we are enabling CANCOM to deliver the Five9 feature-rich, future-proof, agile, and best-in-breed CCaaS platform to their customers. Both organisations have a ‘customer first’ approach as well as seamless alignment culturally, which will enable enterprises to take their CX strategy into the future.”

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact centre solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Centre provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimisation, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centres increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

