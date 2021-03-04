 

FDA accepts Dupixent (dupilumab) for review in children with moderate-to-severe asthma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 07:00  |  115   |   |   


FDA accepts Dupixent (dupilumab) for review in children with moderate-to-severe asthma

  • Submission supported by data demonstrating Dupixent significantly reduced severe asthma attacks and is the only biologic to improve lung function in children aged 6 to 11 years with asthma in a randomized Phase 3 trial, while also further adding to the well-established safety profile of Dupixent
  • Dupixent has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment option in this younger population of children aged 6 to 11
  • Acceptance represents another milestone in the development of Dupixent in addressing diseases driven by type 2 inflammation


PARIS and TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – March 4, 2021 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on treatment for children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. Dupixent is currently approved as an add-on treatment for patients with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma aged 12 and older with elevated eosinophils or oral corticosteroid dependent asthma. The target action date for the FDA decision is October 21, 2021 and the EU regulatory submission for children aged 6 to 11 years with asthma is planned for Q1 2021.

In the U.S., approximately 75,000 children aged 6 to 11 years are living with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, which can carry a significant burden for children and their families. Despite treatment with current standard-of-care inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators, these children can still experience coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. They are also at risk for life-threatening severe asthma attacks that can lead to hospitalization and emergency room visits, and may require the use of systemic corticosteroids which carry significant risks when used long term. Uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma can impair lung function, and can interfere with day-to-day activities, such as sleeping, attending school and playing sports.

The sBLA is supported by data that include pivotal Phase 3 results evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in addition to standard-of-care maintenance therapy in children with moderate-to-severe asthma with type 2 inflammation, characterized by elevated blood eosinophil levels and/or raised fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels. In the trial, Dupixent significantly reduced severe asthma attacks and rapidly improved lung function within two weeks in children aged 6 to 11 years. Safety results were generally consistent with the well-established safety profile of Dupixent in the approved indication for patients aged 12 and older with moderate-to-severe asthma. Adverse events in the Phase 3 trial that were more commonly observed with Dupixent included injection site reactions, viral upper respiratory tract infections and eosinophilia. Detailed results from this Phase 3 trial will be published later this year.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA accepts Dupixent (dupilumab) for review in children with moderate-to-severe asthma FDA accepts Dupixent (dupilumab) for review in children with moderate-to-severe asthma Submission supported by data demonstrating Dupixent significantly reduced severe asthma attacks and is the only biologic to improve lung function in children …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Filing of the 2020 U.S. Form 20-F and French “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing the Annual Financial Report
03.03.21
Sanofi’s Board of Directors proposes the appointment of Christian Brandts and Barbara Lavernos as Board Members
02.03.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt SANOFI auf 'Sell'
25.02.21
Pure Player vs. Pharmariesen: Luft raus bei Impfstoff-Aktien? – Virusmutationen sind wie „ein Dauerauftrag für diese Unternehmen“
22.02.21
FDA approves Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) monotherapy for patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression of ≥50%
22.02.21
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - January 2021
22.02.21
ROUNDUP: Sanofi will Johnson & Johnson bei Impfstoff-Produktion helfen
22.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
22.02.21
Sanofi will Johnson & Johnson beim Impfstoff-Produktion helfen
22.02.21
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.02.21
445
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp