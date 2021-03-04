NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Initial Dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

The Company announced the pricing of the Preferred Shares offering on January 8, 2021 . The Preferred Shares were issued on January 8, 2021 (the “Issuance Date”) and commenced trading on January 8, 2021. The initial dividend accumulated from the Issuance Date.

DALLAS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF) (“NHF” or the “Company”) today declared an initial pro-rated dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:NHF PR A) (“Preferred Shares”) of $0.3244382022 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business March 24, 2021. Dividends on the Preferred Shares will be payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 at the rate of 5.5% per annum to holders of record at the close of business on the fifth preceding business day.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company assigned an investment grade corporate rating of BBB- to the Series A Preferred Shares. Dividends and distributions on the Series A Preferred Shares are cumulative from their original issue date at the annual rate of 5.50% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference.

This press release is not an offering. The Company’s prospectus supplement relating to the Preferred Shares and the Company’s base prospectus contain this and additional information about the Company and the Preferred shares, and should be read carefully before investing.

Total operating expenses as of the most recent semi-annual report are 2.54%. For most recent quarter-end performance please visit www.nexpoint.com or call 1-800-357-9167.

About the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF ) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that is in the process of converting to a diversified REIT. On August 28, 2020, shareholders approved the Conversion proposal and amended the Company’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit the Company to pursue its new business. The Company is in the process of realigning its portfolio so that it is no longer an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and continues to expect the Company to be able to transition its investment portfolio sufficient to qualify as a REIT for tax purposes by the first quarter of 2021 and to apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that the Company has ceased to be an investment company (the “Deregistration Order”) in the first half of 2021.