IDEX Biometrics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oslo, Norway–4 March 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Vince Graziani, and CFO, Derek D’Antilio, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences, both of which will be held as virtual events.

Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference
Participation Date: Friday 12 March 2021

33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Participation Date: Tuesday 16 March 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or IDEX investor relations.


For further information contact:

Brett L Perry, Shelton Group
E-mail: bperry@isheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com  
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




IDEX Biometrics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Oslo, Norway–4 March 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Vince Graziani, and CFO, …

01.03.21
20
biometrische Zahlungskarte