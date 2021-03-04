 

H+H International A/S Annual Report 2020 highest-ever profit after tax a testament to strong execution

Today, the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Group”) has adopted the Annual Report for 2020.


Selected financial highlights for 2020

DKKm 2020 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019
Revenue 2,654 2,840 642 625
Gross profit before special items 836 877 196 191
EBITDA before special items ﻿521 539 125 104
EBIT before special items 332 366 74 60
Profit after tax 251 150 66 (75)
Cash flow from operating activities 425 369 120 56
Cash flow from investing activities (206) (105) (67) 33
Free cash flow 219 264 53 89
Organic growth (6%) 6% 4% (7%)
Gross margin before special items 31% 31% 31% 31%
EBITDA margin before special items 20% 19% 19% 17%
EBIT margin before special items 13% 13% 12% 10%


CEO Michael T. Andersen quote
“Delivering the second-best EBIT and the highest-ever profit after tax in the history of H+H in a year characterised by lockdowns following the global pandemic is a remarkable achievement. This is a testament to our continued strong strategy execution as well as all the dedication and hard work from the employees in H+H. Further, we have reached an important milestone on our sustainability journey with the release of our first stand-alone Sustainability Report for 2020, marking our target of achieving net-zero—and possibly net-negative—emissions from our products and operations by 2050.”

