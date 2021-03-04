H+H International A/S Annual Report 2020 highest-ever profit after tax a testament to strong execution
Today, the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Group”) has adopted the Annual Report for 2020.
Selected financial highlights for 2020
|DKKm
|2020
|2019
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|Revenue
|2,654
|2,840
|642
|625
|Gross profit before special items
|836
|877
|196
|191
|EBITDA before special items
|521
|539
|125
|104
|EBIT before special items
|332
|366
|74
|60
|Profit after tax
|251
|150
|66
|(75)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|425
|369
|120
|56
|Cash flow from investing activities
|(206)
|(105)
|(67)
|33
|Free cash flow
|219
|264
|53
|89
|Organic growth
|(6%)
|6%
|4%
|(7%)
|Gross margin before special items
|31%
|31%
|31%
|31%
|EBITDA margin before special items
|20%
|19%
|19%
|17%
|EBIT margin before special items
|13%
|13%
|12%
|10%
CEO Michael T. Andersen quote
“Delivering the second-best EBIT and the highest-ever profit after tax in the history of H+H in a year characterised by lockdowns following the global pandemic is a remarkable achievement. This is a testament to our continued strong strategy execution as well as all the dedication and hard work from the employees in H+H. Further, we have reached an important milestone on our sustainability journey with the release of our first stand-alone Sustainability Report for 2020, marking our target of achieving net-zero—and possibly net-negative—emissions from our products and operations by 2050.”
