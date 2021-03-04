 

Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 08:01  |  88   |   |   

BEIJING, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading provider of solutions to better life Haier's COSMOPlat topped the list of China's 15 leading domestic cross-industry and cross-domain industrial internet platforms unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology at the end of 2020. The evaluation was an effort to boost the development of China's industrial internet.

COSMOPlat is the world's first industrial internet platform that allows whole-process user participation. It has been assigned by the three major international standardization organizations - IEEE, IEC and ISO, the leaders to formulate international standards of mass customization solutions.

The European Union (EU) has invited COSMOPlat to get involved in its GAIA-X initiative, a cloud project aiming to enhance Europe's data infrastructure and digital sovereignty. The EU also has decided to build the 10th innovation center for industrial internet in China, with COSMOPlat as the only partner outside the EU.

User involvement is one of the main reasons these organizations have chosen COSMOPlat as a partner. Henning Kagermann, known as the father of Industry 4.0, said that COSMOPlat builds an ecosystem on the basis of user experience, rather than just focusing on factories and automation.

The platform has so far tapped into 15 sectors, from building a customization network in the fashion industry involving designers, garment factories and clients to offering solutions to the suppliers, purchasers and processors in the stone mining business.

Haier has also expanded COSMOPlat to 20 countries worldwide, boosting the growth of its international brands, such as GE Appliances in the United States, Candy in Italy and Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand.

Globally, industrial internet platforms in different regions show distinguishing characteristics. The US, led by GE and Amazon, uses its advanced Internet, information, communication and software technologies to reshape manufacturing in a top-down approach. Europe, on the other hand, with Siemens, Bosch and SAP giving full play to their advantages in high-end manufacturing, focuses on a bottom-up optimization of production process that covers intelligent factories and smart manufacturing and logistics.

China has also witnessed robust growth of industrial internet over recent years. There are about 600 industrial internet platforms worldwide, of which 500 are based in China. As both a global major manufacturer and an Internet powerhouse, China is building a user-driven industrial internet ecosystem, which highlights the linkage and interactions between the industries and users.

Haier's COSMOPlat is a representative of the Chinese-style industrial internet, and this model is widely anticipated to bring a new wave of industrial revolution with far more influence than the previous three revolutions.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution BEIJING, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The world-leading provider of solutions to better life Haier's COSMOPlat topped the list of China's 15 leading domestic cross-industry and cross-domain industrial internet platforms unveiled by the Ministry of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Financial industry must tackle gender bias in algorithms, according to global fintech leader, ...
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Same Day Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 132,380 Million by 2026 at CAGR 50.0% | Valuates Reports
The Russian Direct Investment Fund: EMA starts rolling review of Sputnik V
Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Continues Its Reign in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by ...
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth $297.4 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shattering disability stigma for World Hearing Day with Israeli BeHear technology enabling ...
Park Chul Whan of Kumho Petrochemical Unveils 'Proposal to Enhance Corporate Value', Committed to ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Files 2020 Year-End Disclosure Documents
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Unum Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area