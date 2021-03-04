DSM announces new Supervisory Board Chairman and proposes new Supervisory Board member

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces that Mr. Rob Routs will retire as Chairman and member of the DSM Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 6 May 2021. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Thomas Leysen to succeed him as Chairman. Furthermore it announces that the Supervisory Board will nominate Mrs. Corien M. Wortmann-Kool to join as a new Supervisory Board member.

Mr. Rob Routs has been a member of the DSM Supervisory Board since April 2010 and Chairman since May 2011. He was reappointed for a final term by the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to facilitate a smooth transfer and continuity to the new Co-CEO leadership structure. When Mr. Rob Routs took over, DSM had successfully transformed from a chemical company into a Life Sciences and Materials Sciences company. Under his guidance DSM continued the restructuring of its portfolio and its evolution into the purpose-led, performance-driven Nutrition, Health & Sustainable Living company it is today. Mr. Thomas Leysen (1960, Belgian national) has joined the Supervisory Board in 2020 and will succeed Mr. Rob Routs after the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Rob Routs, outgoing Chairman of the DSM Supervisory Board, commented: "I am incredibly grateful to have served ten years as Chairman and eleven years as member of the Supervisory Board of this incredible company. Geraldine and Dimitri have taken up their new joint role seamlessly and I am proud that DSM is now well-positioned to capitalize on its long-term strategy, to use its science-based capabilities to create a positive impact and to deliver value for all stakeholders. I am pleased and feel very comfortable to hand-over to Thomas Leysen, whose experience will support DSM's leadership on the company's on-going journey to create brighter lives for all."

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of DSM, commented: "We would like to express our deep gratitude to Rob Routs for his guidance, challenge and collaboration, which have been invaluable to us throughout his tenure. We would especially like to thank him for staying an extra year to support the transition as we became Co-CEOs. At the same time we are pleased to continue working with Thomas Leysen in his new role as Chairman."