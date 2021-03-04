 

Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

Press release
March 4, 2021, 08:00

Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

Today, Sdiptech announces that everyone in the company's management will use their holdings of warrants, corresponding to a total of 157,900 shares, of the 2018/2021 series to acquire new B shares. Everyone in the management intend to keep the shares.

During the spring of 2018, a long-term incentive programme was introduced for managers and senior executives in Sdiptech, as adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 March 2018. The programme aims to enhance motivation among managers and senior executives to develop the company. The programme is based on warrants for Class B shares and is issued in three series, of which the first series is now being exercised. The warrants in this program, series 2018/2021, give holders the right to convert them into shares.

A total of 222,100 Series B shares are exercised through a new share issue, which means that the company will receive SEK 13.3 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 31,863,927.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com  

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in
urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs.
The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication March 4, at 08:00 CET.

 

Attachment


Wertpapier


