Snips chooses Tritan Renew for a new sustainable line of housewares

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its eco-friendly principles, Italian-based Snips has partnered with Eastman to launch a line of water bottles and food storage containers made with Eastman Tritan Renew copolyester, a durable, BPA-free material that contains 50% ISCC-certified recycled content* made possible through innovative molecular recycling.

Snips sustainable water bottles and food storage containers are available today and support the company's eco-friendly initiatives. "Sustainability is at the core of our business," says Snips owner Raffaele Piacenza. "Reusable housewares are a practical way to eliminate single-use plastic waste. We need to start thinking about new solutions to enjoy the advantages that plastic offers while reducing waste. Eastman shares our commitment to sustainability and recycling. Now and in the future, Snips will be a steadfast participant in the circular economy."

Tritan Renew is made through Eastman's Advanced Circular Recycling — also known as molecular recycling — which breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used again in manufacturing processes. By replacing traditional fossil feedstocks with recycled content, the company is helping to divert plastic waste from landfills, incinerators and our oceans. The process also produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than manufacturing with fossil feedstocks.

Unlike those made from mechanically recycled plastic, products made with Tritan Renew present no trade-offs in quality, providing the performance consumers demand. That's because Tritan Renew is chemically identical to legacy Eastman Tritan copolyester, the industry standard for clarity, shatter resistance and dishwasher durability.

The new 4 Recycle line of Snips water bottles and plastic storage containers represents the first adoption of Tritan Renew in the EMEA market. "We're excited to help Snips augment its eco-friendly lineup," says Eastman Market Development Manager Arnold van den Berg. "We believe Tritan Renew, as a way of reducing plastic waste, will resonate with their customers. These durable bottles and containers represent every 'R' in the eco-conscience mantra we embrace at Eastman: reduce, reuse, recycle. We look forward to a long and collaborative relationship. In fact, to expand the availability of our Renew products, we're building a new plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. This will be one of the largest in the world, converting more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste to make new sustainable materials."