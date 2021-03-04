 

Sale of 53,018,264 new Tryg A/S shares issued as part of Tryg A/S rights issue announced on 1 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE 4 March 2021

Further to the announcement on 3 March 2021, Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (“Morgan Stanley”) (together the “Managers”) have (i) agreed to acquire 318,109,584 preemptive rights issued by Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) for a total price of DKK 1,485 million from TryghedsGruppen smba (“TryghedsGruppen”) and (ii) agreed to sell 53,018,264 new Tryg shares, issued as part of Tryg’s rights issue announced on 1 March 2021 (the “Rights Issue”), at a price of DKK 133 per share, pursuant to an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Transaction”).

The shares sold by the Managers in the Transaction will be Interim Shares (as defined below) and will result from the Managers' exercise of the preemptive rights acquired from TryghedsGruppen.

Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Transaction.

In addition to TryghedsGruppen’s DKK 12.6 billion subscription in the Rights Issue as set out in the prospectus, TryghedsGruppen will use all of the proceeds received from the sale of preemptive rights in the Transaction, i.e. DKK 1,485 million (less transaction costs) to subscribe for additional new shares in the Rights Issue. Following settlement of the Transaction and said subscription for new shares by TryghedsGruppen, TryghedsGruppen will hold 45% of the shares in Tryg following the completion of the Rights Issue.

Disclaimer

