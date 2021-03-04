Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 4 March 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total February 25, 2021 3.04% 0.07% 3.12%

The latest notification, dated March 1, 2021, contains the following information: