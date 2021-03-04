 

AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Lithuania to Turkey at the beginning of April

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the 1st of April resumes flights from Lithuania to Turkish resorts. From Vilnius Airport, planes will depart daily to Antalya and Gazipaşa (Alanya).

“Turkey has always been the most popular summer holiday destination – in 2019 it accounted for over 50% of the total summer holiday program and around 100 thousand travelers from all the Baltics travelled to the Turkish resorts. The first plane from Vilnius will take off on the 1st of April - the earliest from all the Baltics. Flights from Riga are planned to start on the 21st of April, and from Tallinn – on the 3d of April. Depending on the period the largest number of flights is planned from Lithuania – up to 10 flights per week, while four flights are planned from Latvia and five flights from Estonia per week”, - says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

Last year, the Turkish government initiated a strict Healthy Tourism Certification program, which must be followed by all tourism companies. Additionally, COVID-19 insurance is also available in the country, covering both treatment and quarantine in the country, in case the traveler is tested positive. Winter holiday season flight programs to Egyptian resorts and Tenerife will also continue in April, and flights to other popular summer holiday destinations - Greece, Bulgaria and Spain are planned from May.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

