AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Lithuania to Turkey at the beginning of April

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the 1st of April resumes flights from Lithuania to Turkish resorts. From Vilnius Airport, planes will depart daily to Antalya and Gazipaşa (Alanya).

“Turkey has always been the most popular summer holiday destination – in 2019 it accounted for over 50% of the total summer holiday program and around 100 thousand travelers from all the Baltics travelled to the Turkish resorts. The first plane from Vilnius will take off on the 1st of April - the earliest from all the Baltics. Flights from Riga are planned to start on the 21st of April, and from Tallinn – on the 3d of April. Depending on the period the largest number of flights is planned from Lithuania – up to 10 flights per week, while four flights are planned from Latvia and five flights from Estonia per week”, - says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.