--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information03.03.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium European Real Estate Limited("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")EGM to be adjourned indefinitely (sine die)Jersey, 4 March 2021. Further to its announcement of 25 February 2021, theCompany announces today its intention to adjourn indefinitely (sine die) theextraordinary general meeting of the Company intended to be convened on 12 March2021 (the "EGM").Following the circulation of the above announcement, the Company hasreconsidered the need for a separate EGM, and instead opted for a more efficientprocess by obtaining the required authorisation at the Annual General Meeting,which is expected to take place later this month, with a separate notice tofollow in due course. The Company therefore intends to adjourn the EGM sine die.For further information:FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyAndrew DavisAtrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated anddomiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission asa certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchangeand the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought inthe case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements thatapply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments aresubject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The valueof investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee offuture results.Further inquiry note:For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.:+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard SunderlandClaire TurveyRichard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4854323OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited