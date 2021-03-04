 

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / EGM to be adjourned indefinitely (sine die)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
03.03.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

EGM to be adjourned indefinitely (sine die)

Jersey, 4 March 2021. Further to its announcement of 25 February 2021, the
Company announces today its intention to adjourn indefinitely (sine die) the
extraordinary general meeting of the Company intended to be convened on 12 March
2021 (the "EGM").

Following the circulation of the above announcement, the Company has
reconsidered the need for a separate EGM, and instead opted for a more efficient
process by obtaining the required authorisation at the Annual General Meeting,
which is expected to take place later this month, with a separate notice to
follow in due course. The Company therefore intends to adjourn the EGM sine die.


For further information:
FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Andrew Davis


Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in
the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that
apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are
subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value
of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of
future results.




end of announcement euro adhoc
Wertpapier


