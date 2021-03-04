

The financing round is led by existing investors Alan Howard and Christian Angermayer with his Cryptology Asset Group. German investors such as DEWB are also among the investors.

Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from Cologne has grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR), executing well over one million securities transactions in 2020.

The neobroker, which enables private investors commission-free trading via the stock exchange in over 7,000 stocks and 1,000 ETFs, is now active in eight European countries.

With the additional capital, nextmarkets will drive its expansion in Europe and further develop its product offering.



Frankfurt am Main, 04/03/2021 - Nextmarkets - a portfolio company of publicly listed FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / Ticker: A7A) - receives $30 million in a Series B financing round. The additional capital is intended to further accelerate the European expansion of the FinTech company, which was founded in Cologne in 2014, and to establish nextmarkets as the leading neobroker in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, six further countries - the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy - were launched at the end of 2020. The financing round closes out a successful 2020 financial year for nextmarkets, in which the company was able to multiply all key KPIs such as the number of executed transactions, customer deposits, as well as the number of customers.

"We are very pleased about the great interest and trust of both new and existing investors. The growth potential is huge, and we are only at the beginning of a whole new era in which the stock market becomes fully democratized. With our unique coaching approach, we ensure that private investors not only trade fully commission-free, but above all become significantly more successful.", says CEO and co-founder Manuel Heyden. His brother Dominic Heyden, co-founder and CTO continues, "We are particularly proud of the fact that with fewer than 40 employees, we have in record time built an online broker active in eight European markets, built top-to-bottom on our own technology and with a comprehensive regulatory framework."