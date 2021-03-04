XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website

 

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a corporate rebranding and launched a new website which can be viewed at www.xphyto.com.

The rebranding decision reflects the Company's commitment to operational achievement in 2021 as a number of product development programs advance from the laboratory to the clinic. As a bioscience accelerator at the leading-edge of the life science industry, XPhyto is targeting value creation through commercialization of its development pipeline and focused investment in impact driven innovation.

"The Company is excited to introduce a fresh look at such a pivotal point in our business growth," said Hugh Rogers, CEO & Director of XPhyto. "With all technical requirements fulfilled, we are on the cusp of two major commercial milestones related to our rapid point-of-care COVID-19 PCR test system. With expected ISO certification and CE-IVD approval pending, we are excited to enter the next phase of our business with a positive, crisp and energetic new image."

The Company will provide further information and updates in due course. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, its COVID-19 related test products are not yet approved and are still subject to risks associated with the regulatory approval process.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

