 

Regarding Judgment of the Court

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 09:05  |  94   |   |   

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid informs that on March 3rd 2021 the Supreme Court of Lithuania decided to annul the decision of the Vilnius Regional Court and the decision of the Lithuanian Court of Appeal according to the cassation appeal of UAB MT Group in the civil case under UAB MT Group legal action regarding the decisions of the AB Amber Grid commission of the Gas Interconnection between Poland and Lithuania (GIPL) procurement and to transfer the case to the court of first instance for retrial.

The Supreme Court of Lithuania found that the lower courts had properly assessed the arguments of Amber Grid regarding the re-evaluation of the bids, the national security assessment and the calculation of the score of the most economically advantagious criteria, after which the evaluation of the bid submitted by the plaintiff was reduced. These claims of MT Group are rejected. The case was referred to the court of first instance for a retrial regarding the part of the claims of MT Group in the scope of the claim submitted by the plaintiff and which were left not examined.

‘We respect the court's decision and are ready to re-submit Amber Grid reasoned position to the Court of First Instance. To the date, we have implemented 71 percent of GIPL construction works. We plan to complete the entire project by 31 December 2021’ says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

As of the beginning of construction of the GIPL interconnection, the most complex technological solutions have already been implemented, the remaining section of the pipeline up to the Lithuanian-Polish border is being further constructed, and the Santaka gas metering and pressure regulation station is being built. 102 km of the installed new gas interconnection underwent maximum pressure load testing. The pipeline is already connected to the Lithuanian gas transmission system.

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding Judgment of the Court AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania. AB Amber Grid informs that on March 3rd 2021 the Supreme Court of Lithuania decided to annul the decision of the Vilnius Regional Court and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
The audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related party is received
04.02.21
AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for year 2020