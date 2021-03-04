 

Hoylu Welcomes Eugene Feldman as the VP of Marketing

Stockholm, Sweden, March 4, 2021 -- Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announces Eugene Feldman joining the company as VP of Marketing effective today. Feldman comes from Salesforce where he most recently served as Senior Manager of Product Marketing. Over the course of his career, Feldman served in several senior roles in marketing, strategy, and analytics in the SaaS industry. Feldman will focus on growing Hoylu’s SaaS business worldwide.

"Over the past 4 years we built an amazing product that many Fortune 200 companies and other organizations rely on for unlocking collaboration and engagement potential of their distributed teams,” said Stein Revelsby, Founder and CEO of Hoylu. “It's now time to scale our success and offer our technology to every team that’s looking for better ways to collaborate, so we are increasing our sales and marketing efforts. Eugene’s experience and expertise in both early-stage and mature SaaS enterprise companies makes him a strong addition to our team, and I'm really happy to have him on-board.”

“Just like the internet of the early days simply made physical services like news, classifieds, and shopping faster and more convenient, today’s visual collaboration tools simply bring the traditional whiteboard online,” said Feldman. “However, with social media and mobile, the internet enabled us to do things that couldn’t have taken place without it, and that’s precisely what the Hoylu team has been able to do for visual collaboration. Once you see our latest release you will realize that Hoylu is to other visual collaboration tools what Facebook is to Craigslist. Our team created a whole new way to work and collaborate and we’re just getting started. I’m so incredibly thrilled and humbled to become the newest Hoylie.”

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to empower distributed teams to collaborate easily and seamlessly while always staying in sync. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces helps enterprises as well as small and medium companies run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents with the same level of engagement and clarity as if everyone were working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on March 4, 2021 at 8:45 CET.




