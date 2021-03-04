Interoil signs agreements in Colombia and Argentina; announces small private placement.

In Colombia, Interoil has signed a farm-out agreement with SLS and Quantum Resources for the drilling of the remaining committed exploratory well (Mazorca) in the Altair block. This agreement is subject to Interoil’s obtainment of the funding required to meet its obligations under the farm-out agreement. The subscription of the small private placement (the “Private Placement”) announced herein constitutes a Company action aimed at securing such funding.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (“Interoil”) is pleased to announce two transactions which strengthen the company’s production growth outlook in both Colombia and Argentina.

In Argentina, Interoil has signed an agreement with Velitec SA to invest in the re-opening of 15 wells in the Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO) oil field, including the reconditioning of the nearby dispatch battery at the Las Mesetas #3 (LM#3), located within Las Mesetas Field treatment facility (currently owned and operated by YPF).

Interoil is further announcing a Private Placement of new shares of up to (NOK equivalent) EUR 999,999. The successful completion of this share issue shall provide the Company with funds required to trigger the start of drilling activities at the Mazorca well in the Altair Block.

“We are very enthusiastic about these agreements, which squarely position the company for organic growth in a prolific hydrocarbon area in Colombia, unlock valuable oil production in Argentina and further strengthen Interoil’s financial flexibility. We look forward to a successful collaboration with our partners SLS and Quantum Resources as well as Velitec SA.”

Exploration Colombia

Drilling of the Mazorca well in the Altair block will commence shortly. As part of the agreement, SLS and Quantum Resources will retain a 22 percent equity interest in the well and cover 50 percent of the drilling expense. The cost of the well is estimated at between US$ 3.0 million (for dry well) and US$ 3.3 million (for a successful discovery).

The well will target multiple objectives along its path where the primary exploration target is the Gacheta formation (3,000 meters depth), which is an important producing formation in the Llanos Basin and has shown hydrocarbon potential in the Altair Block, specially the Mizar-1 well which has produced sweet 20 API oil at 337 bopd and Altair-1 which has shown oil but never tested due to mechanical problems when casing the well for testing. Interoil estimates Mazorca’s prospective resources to reach 1.5 MMbbls with a 36 percent Probability of Success (PoS). Interoil’s exploration commitment at Altair will be fulfilled with this new well.