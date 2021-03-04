Wirtek Annual Report 2020 Revenue grew by 19% and EBITDA was up by 80%
The consolidated annual report for the period 1 January to 31 December 2020 was approved by the Board of Directors today.
CEO Michael Aaen comments:
“2020 was another great year for Wirtek. We delivered revenue growth of 19% and EBITDA growth of 80%, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These strong results confirm our ability to provide consistent, profitable growth. A combination of economics of scale and operational efficiency has allowed us to increase the percentage of billable colleagues from 82% in 2019 to 86% in 2020.
Our cash position also improved significantly during 2020, with a 65% growth in cash holdings. In line with our dividend policy, the Board of Directors will propose the pay-out of dividends for 2020 of DKK 0.20 per share.
We expect continued double-digit organic growth during 2021 and, in line with our new Accelerate25 growth strategy, we expect to complete the acquisition of a profitable, growth-oriented
software company during Q2 2021.”
Financial highlights 2020
Strong performance in 2020
- Revenue increased to TDKK 27,626, a growth of 19% compared to 2019. Danish clients account for 71% of total revenue while international clients account for 29%.
- EBITDA increased to TDKK 3,223, a growth of 80% compared to 2019. Increased operational efficiency in our Romanian subsidiary explains the record high EBITDA-margin of 11,7% in 2020.
- Pre-tax profits in 2020 was TDKK 3,041, an increase of 126% compared to 2019.
- Cash holdings increased to TDKK 3,892during 2020, up by 65% compared to 2019.
Outlook for 2021
