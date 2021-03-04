 

Nexstim Receives Two NBS System Orders from Hospitals in Norway and the US

Press Release, Helsinki, 4 March 2021 at 10.00 am (EET)

Nexstim Receives Two NBS System Orders from Hospitals in Norway and the US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces it has received to new NBS System orders from leading academic institutions in February.

The two NBS 5 + NexSpeech Systems were ordered by top ranked hospitals in Norway and the United States. Both these systems will be used for pre-operative motor and language mapping in neurosurgery.

The prominent hospital in Norway is a new customer for Nexstim. The order from the US is from an existing customer at a highly regarded academic institution. This US customer will continue to use the system clinically with the upgraded SmartFocus TMS technology to improve outcomes for patients undergoing invasive brain surgery as well as impactful research that advances the applications in neurosurgery.

Nexstim’s NBS System is the only FDA cleared system based on navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) for non-invasive mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Brain mappings created with NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option for a patient with brain tumour, for example.

Nexstim systems are based on the unique SmartFocus TMS technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim said: We are excited to share the news that our systems continue to be in demand at highly renowned institutions world-wide. Upgrading the NBS System for one of our long-time customers demonstrates the value being seen with Nexstim’s NBS systems.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

