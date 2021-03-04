 

DGAP-News USU Certified for Oracle Database License Management by ITAM Review

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU Certified for Oracle Database License Management by ITAM Review

04.03.2021 / 09:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU solution for Oracle Database Licensing exceeds strict evaluation criteria

Aachen, Germany/ Boston, USA - March 4, 2021 - USU, a global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions, has received the internationally recognized "Certification for Management of Oracle Database Licenses" from The ITAM Review for optimizing Oracle database licenses. The UK-based ITAM Review is the industry's leading analyst and provides a global community for IT Asset Management (ITAM), SAM and licensing professionals.

"We are extremely proud of The ITAM Review certification. Oracle is considered business-critical in many companies. Our solutions continue to help companies around the world to avoid unplanned expenses and risks," says Mel Passarelli, President & CEO of USU Solutions, Inc.

The certification primarily assists in qualitatively assessing Oracle license management tools. The standards cover Oracle Database License Management, including all Editions, Options, Packs, and deployment scenarios (e.g. On-prem, Cloud, Hybrid). Certification ensures Oracle customers have access to the functionality required to manage Oracle licenses. The evaluation included, among other things, the assessment of real product capabilities based on common use cases by The ITAM Review analysts and customers who are already using the USU product in live environments.

USU Oracle Optimization lets customers gain transparency over their licenses and reduce license costs even in complex database environments. The solution uses Oracle-verified methods for data collection and delivers intelligent reporting for optimized license management.

"USU Oracle license management provides richly-featured tooling to assist customers in managing their Oracle database estate. Backed with excellent Managed Services, it is clear that USU will deliver strong ROI for any customer wanting to get better visibility and control of their Oracle estate," explains AJ Witt, industry analyst at The ITAM Review.

