HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA aims for climate-neutral production by 2025 04.03.2021

- Target to be achieved through further energy savings and by switching to green electricity at all HELLA production sites worldwide

- Remaining and unavoidable CO 2 emissions are to be offset by high-quality certified climate protection projects.

- By 2050 at the latest, HELLA wants to ensure a climate-neutral supply chain and consistently supply customers with CO 2 -neutral products.

Lippstadt, 4 March 2021. As one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, HELLA wants to further accelerate its own efforts against climate change and send a clear signal for climate protection. For example, by 2025, all 38 HELLA production sites worldwide are to manufacture in a CO 2 -neutral manner. Carbon neutrality is to be achieved in particular through further energy savings and the purchase of green electricity. At the same time, remaining and unavoidable emissions are to be offset by investments in high-quality certified climate protection projects. In addition, HELLA aims to ensure a consistently climate-neutral supply chain by 2050 at the latest and to supply customers worldwide with CO 2 -neutral products.

"Becoming carbon neutral is another milestone in HELLA's sustainability development and is embedded in a comprehensive sustainability strategy," says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. The HELLA product portfolio is already helping to make mobility lower in emissions and more sustainable. HELLA products enable, for example, start-stop functions in vehicles and recuperation in hybrid vehicles, or they monitor and control the flow of energy in electric vehicles. "More than 90 percent of our sales in the Automotive segment are already independent of the combustion engine," continues Dr. Breidenbach. "With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we want to set another example in climate protection and contribute to achieve the goals of the United Nations Paris Climate Agreement which was ratified in 2015."